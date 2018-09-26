WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from September 26

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from September 26September 27, 2018
The September 26 episode of NXT on WWE Network was another solid broadcast that continued storylines, highlighted the main players and kept fans invested in the product thanks to a series of strong performances.
NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa headlined a show that may not have many long-reaching effects but certainly kept things entertaining and interesting, a hallmark of WWE's developmental brand.
Relive the events of Wednesday's show with this recap.
William Regal Addresses Hunt for Aleister Black's Assailant
NXT general manager William Regal kicked off this week's show, addressing the ongoing investigation into the Superstar who brutally attacked Aleister Black.
The Undisputed Era arrived and wanted to know what Regal was doing about The War Raiders, who have tried to do them harm in recent weeks. Regal responded, mentioning the coincidence that Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong show up when he is discussing the attack on Black.
After denying it, Cole iterated his desire for his rematch with North American champion Ricochet.
Regal said that since Cole robbed Pete Dunne a week ago, the match will be a Triple Threat match.
He returned to the back to the dismay of the trio of heels.
Grade
A
Analysis
For what it was, which was a glorified opportunity to set up a match for the future through an in-ring promo, this was not half bad. Undisputed Era was essentially eliminated from suspicion while their ongoing program with War Raiders, Dunne and Ricochet were all kept at the forefront.
Regal is no closer to finding the assailant, though, leaving fans to wonder who is left that it could possibly have been.
Lars Sullivan vs. Victor Orchant
Lars Sullivan returned to action Wednesday night, battling the unfortunate Victor Orchant.
Sullivan tossed Orchant around the ring, dominating his outmatched opponent.
His quest for victory was halted when EC3 returned and attacked, avenging a sneak attack that left him unable to compete for several weeks.
EC3 stood tall to close out the segment.
Result
Sullivan defeated Orchant via disqualification
Grade
B
Analysis
The match itself was any old Sullivan squash but EC3 returning and setting up a match between them helped elevate the significance of the entire ordeal.
The biggest concern? EC3 needs a high profile win in the worst way. One over Sullivan is not going to happen. Of all the possible programs for the former TNA world champion, this may be the most ill-timed one.
The Street Profits vs. The Mighty
The Street Profits were searching for revenge as they battled The Mighty in tag team action.
Nick Miller and Shane Thorne isolated Angelo Dawkins early but a hot tag to Montez Ford appeared to turn the tide in the favor of the popular babyfaces. Unfortunately for them, Ford got his knee trapped in the steel steps and a dropkick left him reeling in pain.
The heels picked Ford's knee apart to the point that, when he escaped a side suplex, his knee buckled, allowing Thorne to score a rollup for the win.
Result
The Mighty defeated The Street Profits
Grade
B+
Analysis
The psychology here was fantastic and the story told built sympathy for the babyfaces.
By being alert and aware, The Mighty was able to instigate the dropkick that ultimately earned them the victory.
It remains to be seen if the feud continues past this match but for both teams, it was an excellent bit of action that was among the best work either team has done of late.
Kairi Sane vs. Vanessa Borne
Kairi Sane battled Vanessa Borne Wednesday night, looking to pick up another quality victory.
The Pirate Princess overcame early mockery and offense by Borne, fired off her running forearm to the chest and finished her off with the In-Sane Elbow.
After the match, Shayna Baszler made her presence felt, interrupting the celebration and expressing her desire for a rematch between the two competitors at WWE Evolution.
Sane accepted and vowed to beat Baszler one more time, to which The Queen of Spades responded by walking off.
Result
Sane defeated Borne
Grade
C
Analysis
It is always fun watching Sane fire up and pummel someone who has insulted her but this was rather pedestrian from start to finish.
Even the post-match exchange between the Superstars did little to really excite the audience anymore than they already were based on the quality of their previous bouts.
Will that match be one of the best of the Evolution card? Almost assuredly. Did this help it one way or the other? Not really.
Otis Dozovic vs. Tommaso Ciampa
If NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa looked past Heavy Machinery's Otis Dozovic ahead of Wednesday's battle, he likely regretted it midway through.
Dozovic repeatedly used his strength advantage, tossing the champion around the ring and forcing him into a stick-and-move defense.
A belly-to-belly on the arena floor had Dozovic rolling and a sit-out spinebuster only helped matters.
Ever the alert champion, Ciampa caught him with a draping DDT on the ring apron. Moments later, he followed with another, this time in the ring, to score the hotly contested main event.
Result
Ciampa defeated Dozovic
Grade
A
Analysis
Dozovic is such an athletic, charismatic big man. His work here was fantastic and really put over how talented and fun a worker he is. The fans were behind him as he took Ciampa to the limit, even nearly beating him on more than one occasion.
As he has done throughout his run to this point, Ciampa seized an opening, exploited it and won. Winning cleanly because he is smarter is a much more effective way of getting him heat than having him cheat at every turn.
A great capper to a pretty underrated episode.