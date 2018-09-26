WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from September 26

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

NXT general manager William Regal kicked off this week's show, addressing the ongoing investigation into the Superstar who brutally attacked Aleister Black.

The Undisputed Era arrived and wanted to know what Regal was doing about The War Raiders, who have tried to do them harm in recent weeks. Regal responded, mentioning the coincidence that Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong show up when he is discussing the attack on Black.

After denying it, Cole iterated his desire for his rematch with North American champion Ricochet.

Regal said that since Cole robbed Pete Dunne a week ago, the match will be a Triple Threat match.

He returned to the back to the dismay of the trio of heels.

Grade

A

Analysis

For what it was, which was a glorified opportunity to set up a match for the future through an in-ring promo, this was not half bad. Undisputed Era was essentially eliminated from suspicion while their ongoing program with War Raiders, Dunne and Ricochet were all kept at the forefront.

Regal is no closer to finding the assailant, though, leaving fans to wonder who is left that it could possibly have been.