Victor Ortiz's Fight vs. John Molina Jr. Canceled After Sexual Assault Charges

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2014, file photo, Victor Ortiz faces Luis Collazo, not seen, in a welterweight boxing bout in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Former welterweight champion Ortiz has been charged with raping a woman inside a home in March. Police in Oxnard say the 31-year-old Ortiz turned himself in to Ventura County Sheriffs on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 25, 2018. Police say the district attorney filed charges after a months-long investigation, and Ortiz surrendered after a warrant was issued for his arrest. (AP Photo/Julia Weeks, File)
Julia Weeks/Associated Press

The scheduled boxing bout between Victor Ortiz and John Molina Jr. has been canceled after Ortiz was arrested on allegations of rape and sexual assault Tuesday, via TMZ Sports

Molina announced that the fight was canceled Wednesday in a video on his Instagram page (h/t TMZ Sports).

"All right guys, bad news," he said in the video. "The fight has officially been canceled obviously due to uncontrollable circumstances from Team Ortiz."

The two were supposed to battle in the main event of the Premier Boxing Champions Sunday at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California.

According to Dan Rafael of ESPN, Brandon Figueroa and Oscar Escandon will battle in a featherweight bout as the new main event.

Ortiz was booked on charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration related to an alleged sexual assault in March. He is out of jail on $100,000 bail but he will clearly not be allowed to compete in this weekend's event.

The 31-year-old is a former welterweight champion who beat Andre Berto and fought Floyd Mayweather, but he has won only three of his last eight fights.

Molina currently has a 30-7 record and has been a part of several title fights but has struggled with these opportunities in the past. He likely would have needed a win this weekend to get him back in contention for a belt but he won't get an opportunity.

"Sorry to all my friends family, and fans. I was more than ready for this fight," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll be in the ring soon and I'll be in the house Sunday."

Related

    Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury - Three City Tour Details

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury - Three City Tour Details

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Boxing Insider Notebook: Alimkhanuly, Linares, WBSS, Top Rank, Gamboa, JuanMa, and more…

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Boxing Insider Notebook: Alimkhanuly, Linares, WBSS, Top Rank, Gamboa, JuanMa, and more…

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com

    Lomachenko Not Very Interested in Facing Crolla or Campbell

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Lomachenko Not Very Interested in Facing Crolla or Campbell

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Lomachenko: I'm Convinced Usyk Will Beat Joshua and Bellew

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Lomachenko: I'm Convinced Usyk Will Beat Joshua and Bellew

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com