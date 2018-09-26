Victor Ortiz's Fight vs. John Molina Jr. Canceled After Sexual Assault Charges

Julia Weeks/Associated Press

The scheduled boxing bout between Victor Ortiz and John Molina Jr. has been canceled after Ortiz was arrested on allegations of rape and sexual assault Tuesday, via TMZ Sports.

Molina announced that the fight was canceled Wednesday in a video on his Instagram page (h/t TMZ Sports).

"All right guys, bad news," he said in the video. "The fight has officially been canceled obviously due to uncontrollable circumstances from Team Ortiz."

The two were supposed to battle in the main event of the Premier Boxing Champions Sunday at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California.

According to Dan Rafael of ESPN, Brandon Figueroa and Oscar Escandon will battle in a featherweight bout as the new main event.

Ortiz was booked on charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration related to an alleged sexual assault in March. He is out of jail on $100,000 bail but he will clearly not be allowed to compete in this weekend's event.

The 31-year-old is a former welterweight champion who beat Andre Berto and fought Floyd Mayweather, but he has won only three of his last eight fights.

Molina currently has a 30-7 record and has been a part of several title fights but has struggled with these opportunities in the past. He likely would have needed a win this weekend to get him back in contention for a belt but he won't get an opportunity.

"Sorry to all my friends family, and fans. I was more than ready for this fight," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll be in the ring soon and I'll be in the house Sunday."