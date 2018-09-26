Tom Hardy Says Conor McGregor Was Inspiration for 'Venom'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2018

Two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor of Ireland arrives for a press conference at Radio City Music Hall in New York September 20, 2018 to announce his mixed martial arts match against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia. - McGregor will face Nurmagomedov on October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

UFC superstar Conor McGregor played a key role in bringing to life Tom Hardy's character in the upcoming film Venom

Speaking to RTE Entertainment, Hardy said McGregor was a "key note" to getting the character right because the former two-division mixed martial arts champion "wants to have a scrap with everybody."

Hardy will be playing the dual roles of Eddie Brock and Venom in the movie that is scheduled to be released Oct. 5 in the United States. 

Unfortunately, the Oscar-nominated actor noted fans probably won't recognize McGregor's mannerisms on the screen because it "was more of an interior choice."

That means anyone hoping to see Hardy imitate McGregor's distinctive strut in the film is likely to be disappointed. 

