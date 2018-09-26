Tom Hardy Says Conor McGregor Was Inspiration for 'Venom'

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

UFC superstar Conor McGregor played a key role in bringing to life Tom Hardy's character in the upcoming film Venom.

Speaking to RTE Entertainment, Hardy said McGregor was a "key note" to getting the character right because the former two-division mixed martial arts champion "wants to have a scrap with everybody."

Hardy will be playing the dual roles of Eddie Brock and Venom in the movie that is scheduled to be released Oct. 5 in the United States.

Unfortunately, the Oscar-nominated actor noted fans probably won't recognize McGregor's mannerisms on the screen because it "was more of an interior choice."

That means anyone hoping to see Hardy imitate McGregor's distinctive strut in the film is likely to be disappointed.