Marcus Peters Questionable for Week 4 vs. Vikings Due to Calf Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2018

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters cheers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Los Angeles. The Chargers and the Rams will meet on the Coliseum field Sunday for the first time since the two franchises’ relocations to Los Angeles.AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters is officially questionable for Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings because of a calf injury.

Peters, 25, was injured during the Rams' 35-23 Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Peters was diagnosed with a calf strain and was expected to miss between two and four weeks.  

The Rams already lost Aqib Talib to an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve, so losing Peters for Thursday's pivotal showdown could put L.A. in a precarious position as it prepares to face Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. 

If Peters can't suit up, the Rams will deploy Sam Shields and Troy Hill to man the boundaries with Nickell Robey-Coleman occupying the slot. 

