Ryder Cup 2018 Odds: Prop Bets for Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and USA vs. Europe

While the 2018 Ryder Cup is a team event between the top golf stars from the United States and Europe, the latest prop bets from OddsShark allow you to wager on the individuals instead.

There are high expectations for Tiger Woods after he won the Tour Championship, although odds say he will finish with 2.5 points or under (-140) compared to his over (+110). Rory McIlroy is listed at -115 to have 2.5 wins or under.

Players usually compete in 3-5 matches during the Ryder Cup, earning one point for a win and half a point for finishing all square. Thomas Pieters led all players with four points earned for the European team, but the United States still came through with a 17-11 victory.

The United States has a loaded team once again and is favored to win on European soil for the first time since 1993, per OddsShark, but some players are expected to do better than others.

Notable Total Points Odds

Tiger Woods (USA): 2.5 Points and Under -140; Over 2.5 Points +110

Dustin Johnson (USA): 2.5 Points and Under -130; Over 2.5 Points EVEN

Phil Mickelson (USA): 1.5 Points and Under -140; Over 1.5 Points +110

Jordan Spieth (USA): 2.5 Points and Under -165; Over 2.5 Points +125

Rory McIlroy (EUR): 2.5 Points and Under -115; Over 2.5 Points -115

Justin Rose (EUR): 2.5 Points and Under -120; Over 2.5 Points -110

Sergio Garcia (EUR): 2.5 Points and Under -170; Over 2.5 Points +130

Jon Rahm (EUR): 2.5 Points and Under +135; Over 2.5 Points -175

Meanwhile, there are several interesting other categories based on how each player will do relative to the rest of the competition. This requires more to consider when making a bet, but it also increases the payoff and the drama during the three-day event.

Adding this to the 4-1 odds of a hole-in-one during the event, there will be a lot to watch in the France event.

Top USA Scorer

Dustin Johnson +500

Justin Thomas +600

Brooks Koepka +650

Tiger Woods +750

Jordan Spieth +750

Patrick Reed +800

Rickie Fowler +1000

Bryson DeChambeau +1100

Webb Simpson +2000

Phil Mickelson +2200

Tony Finau +2200

Bubba Watson +2500

Top European Scorer

Justin Rose +500

Rory McIlroy +500

Tommy Fleetwood +750

Jon Rahm +800

Francesco Molinari +800

Henrik Stenson +1000

Ian Poulter +1000

Paul Casey +1200

Sergio Garcia +1400

Alex Noren +1600

Tyrrell Hatton +2200

Thorbjorn Olesen +2500

Player to Hole the Winning Putt

Brooks Koepka +1200

Justin Thomas +1200

Tiger Woods +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +1200

Phil Mickelson +1200

Webb Simpson +1400

Tony Finau +1400

Dustin Johnson +1400

Rickie Fowler +1800

Justin Rose +1800

Tommy Fleetwood +1800

Henrik Stenson +1800

Ian Poulter +1800

Bubba Watson +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Paul Casey +2000

Sergio Garcia +2000

Alex Noren +2000

Francesco Molinari +2000

Jon Rahm +2200

Tyrrell Hatton +2500

Thorbjorn Olesen +2500

Rory McIlroy +3300

Patrick Reed +3300