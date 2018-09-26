Ryder Cup 2018 Odds: Prop Bets for Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and USA vs. Europe

Ryder Cup 2018 Odds: Prop Bets for Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and USA vs. EuropeSeptember 26, 2018
While the 2018 Ryder Cup is a team event between the top golf stars from the United States and Europe, the latest prop bets from OddsShark allow you to wager on the individuals instead.
There are high expectations for Tiger Woods after he won the Tour Championship, although odds say he will finish with 2.5 points or under (-140) compared to his over (+110). Rory McIlroy is listed at -115 to have 2.5 wins or under.
Players usually compete in 3-5 matches during the Ryder Cup, earning one point for a win and half a point for finishing all square. Thomas Pieters led all players with four points earned for the European team, but the United States still came through with a 17-11 victory.
The United States has a loaded team once again and is favored to win on European soil for the first time since 1993, per OddsShark, but some players are expected to do better than others.
Notable Total Points Odds
Tiger Woods (USA): 2.5 Points and Under -140; Over 2.5 Points +110
Dustin Johnson (USA): 2.5 Points and Under -130; Over 2.5 Points EVEN
Phil Mickelson (USA): 1.5 Points and Under -140; Over 1.5 Points +110
Jordan Spieth (USA): 2.5 Points and Under -165; Over 2.5 Points +125
Rory McIlroy (EUR): 2.5 Points and Under -115; Over 2.5 Points -115
Justin Rose (EUR): 2.5 Points and Under -120; Over 2.5 Points -110
Sergio Garcia (EUR): 2.5 Points and Under -170; Over 2.5 Points +130
Jon Rahm (EUR): 2.5 Points and Under +135; Over 2.5 Points -175
Meanwhile, there are several interesting other categories based on how each player will do relative to the rest of the competition. This requires more to consider when making a bet, but it also increases the payoff and the drama during the three-day event.
Adding this to the 4-1 odds of a hole-in-one during the event, there will be a lot to watch in the France event.
Top USA Scorer
Dustin Johnson +500
Justin Thomas +600
Brooks Koepka +650
Tiger Woods +750
Jordan Spieth +750
Patrick Reed +800
Rickie Fowler +1000
Bryson DeChambeau +1100
Webb Simpson +2000
Phil Mickelson +2200
Tony Finau +2200
Bubba Watson +2500
Top European Scorer
Justin Rose +500
Rory McIlroy +500
Tommy Fleetwood +750
Jon Rahm +800
Francesco Molinari +800
Henrik Stenson +1000
Ian Poulter +1000
Paul Casey +1200
Sergio Garcia +1400
Alex Noren +1600
Tyrrell Hatton +2200
Thorbjorn Olesen +2500
Player to Hole the Winning Putt
Brooks Koepka +1200
Justin Thomas +1200
Tiger Woods +1200
Bryson DeChambeau +1200
Phil Mickelson +1200
Webb Simpson +1400
Tony Finau +1400
Dustin Johnson +1400
Rickie Fowler +1800
Justin Rose +1800
Tommy Fleetwood +1800
Henrik Stenson +1800
Ian Poulter +1800
Bubba Watson +2000
Jordan Spieth +2000
Paul Casey +2000
Sergio Garcia +2000
Alex Noren +2000
Francesco Molinari +2000
Jon Rahm +2200
Tyrrell Hatton +2500
Thorbjorn Olesen +2500
Rory McIlroy +3300
Patrick Reed +3300
