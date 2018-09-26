Jameis Winston on Return: 'Most Important Thing' Is Buccaneers' Success

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

As long as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to win games, that's all that matters to Jameis Winston.

Even if it means being benched in favor of journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick.

"The most important thing is the success we are having," Winston said Wednesday following his three-game suspension, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. "I'm just happy to be back, man. I'm happy that I can be a part of that. I'm not watching from a distance. I can be here with my teammates."

Winston is returning to the team this week after a three-game suspension stemming from a March 2016 incident in which he allegedly groped a female Uber driver. During its investigation, the NFL "concluded that Winston violated the personal conduct policy by touching the driver in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent and that disciplinary action was necessary and appropriate."

The 24-year-old quarterback apologized for his actions, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Although it may have seemed hard to believe at the time, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said back in August that the 2015 No. 1 overall pick would not be guaranteed his job upon return.

"I don't think it's fair to say right now that he's going to be the guy," Licht said (h/t ESPN.com's Jenna Laine).

Well, Fitzpatrick made a case for himself to remain the starter by unleashing a little bit of Fitzmagic on the NFL.

Fitzpatrick led Tampa Bay to a 2-1 record during Winston's absence, throwing for 1,230 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400-plus yards in three consecutive games.

"I've seen the beards, but when the guy throws for 400 yards three games in a row, you got to love that," Winston told reporters Wednesday. "And as a community, we got to get behind this team because when we're winning, when things are going good, we got to capitalize on that."

Tampa Bay has already picked up the fifth-year option on Winston's rookie deal, which will pay him $20.9 million in 2019. Beyond that, though, the fourth-year passer is playing for his next contract—meaning standing on the sideline (as well as his off-the-field behavior) could cost him millions.

With the Buccaneers leading the league in total offense and passing, as well as ranking third in points, there's a legitimate argument to be made for sticking with Fitzpatrick over the player who was drafted just three years ago to be the face of the franchise.

Per Laine, Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter has met with Fitzpatrick and Winston to inform them of the team's plan for Week 4. The team has not officially announced a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.