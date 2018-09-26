Kyrie Irving on Knicks, Nets Rumors: Easy to Draw Connection, but Why Leave?

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Boston Celtics star point guard Kyrie Irving can become a free agent after the 2018-19 season. But during an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Toucher & Rich on Wednesday, Irving suggested he doesn't want to leave Boston:

It isn't the first time Irving has said he has no interest in leaving the Celtics. Earlier in the week, he told NBA TV's Kristen Ledlow, "I believe Boston is the place for me" (h/t Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today).

Irving also made it clear in an interview with Celtics.com (h/t Zillgitt) that he's happy with the direction of the Celtics organization and the team it's built:

"Obviously it's everybody else's job to look forward to my future before I can, so I just really thought it was important to make sure it's known that this franchise is really built for the next few years of being at the top tier of teams in the league. Who wouldn't want to be a part of that? What more could you ask for from an organization to really elevate your game?

"When you want to be on the same lineage of greatness as the guys that have come before you, there are times where I have thought about having No. 11 in the rafters, hopefully, one day. That's a dream. It wasn't so much like that coming out, but it's the truth. I feel that way about my teammates, I feel that way about the organization and I'm looking forward to the challenge this year."

It isn't hard to see why Irving would be happy with the team as presently constructed. He'll be surrounded by a talented cast of characters next season, including Al Horford, Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier.

Without Irving and Hayward, the Celtics still reached the Eastern Conference Finals last year. With them, Boston is arguably the favorite in the East.

Nonetheless, if Irving opts out of his contract next summer, he will be one of the premier free agents in a loaded group that could also include Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler and Klay Thompson. Rumors have suggested the New York Knicks will prioritize landing Irving in free agency over the summer, while the Brooklyn Nets are expected to make a major push for him as well.

If one of those teams can find a way to bring aboard a second superstar alongside Irving, perhaps it sweetens the pot enough for the point guard to make the switch, especially if the Celtics fail to live up to expectations this season.

But for the time being, Irving is offering no indication he intends to leave Boston.