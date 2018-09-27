Ryder Cup 2018: Live Stream, TV Schedule for Opening Ceremony

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The United States are set to defend the Ryder Cup in Paris this weekend, as Europe attempt to swing the balance of power back in their favour.

The opening ceremony for the 2018 competition takes place on Thursday, with the action beginning at Le Golf National on Friday morning.

Tiger Woods will take centre stage for the visiting team, after he ended a five-year period without tournament success with his Tour Championship win on Sunday.

Thomas Bjorn will captain the hosts, with Jim Furyk in charge of the American side at the 42nd edition of the Ryder Cup.



Here is how you can watch the opening ceremony:

Date: Thursday, Sept. 27

Start Time: 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Golf Channel (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports Ryder Cup (UK), Golf Channel (U.S.)

Ryder Cup Schedule

Friday, Sept. 28

From 7:10 a.m. BST/2:10 a.m. ET: Four four-ball matches

From 12:50 p.m. BST/7:50 a.m. ET: Four foursomes matches

Saturday, Sept. 29

From 7:10 a.m. BST/2:10 a.m. ET: Four four-ball matches

From 12:50 p.m. BST/7:50 a.m. ET: Four foursomes matches

Sunday, Sept. 30

From 11:05 a.m. BST/6:05 a.m. ET: 12 singles matches

Preview

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The Ryder Cup has reached increased levels of popularity over the past 20 years, with the best golfers gathering for one of the world's greatest sporting events.

The anticipation will be high for both teams, but history weighs against the U.S., who have failed to win on European soil since 1993.

Europe's current generation of golfers are from the elite in the game, with Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy joined by a wonderful supporting cast.

However, the Americans have the ability and determination to retain the trophy they lifted two years ago at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota.

Despite the variance of players on show, one man will be the focus of those following the competition.

ERIC FEFERBERG/Getty Images

Woods is an icon for fans, but he is yet to carve out his own slice of Ryder Cup history with a big performance.

The danger for Team Europe is that the 42-year-old will divert attention away from his team-mates, opening up the competition for the likes of Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

Add to that the mercurial talent of Jordan Spieth, and it is clear how dangerous the U.S. will be over the weekend.

The current top 10 in the world will all be in attendance, with McIlroy advising his side not to focus too much attention on Woods or any other individual player.



Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Per BBC Sport, he said:

"The strength of Europe has been we all get behind one another—whatever differences we have we put them to the side for this week and we are a cohesive unit.

"That has served us well for the Ryder Cups we've had success in. We've won a little more than we've lost in the last few years.

"The American team is very strong and the dynamic has become a little more cohesive in the last few years and I think that is to do with the younger guys coming on board and embracing the Ryder Cup.

"Jordan [Spieth], Rickie [Fowler], JT [Justin Thomas]—they spend a lot of time together and it seems the togetherness is there a bit more than it was in the 1990s and 2000s."

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The quality of the field should guarantee a tight battle battle through the first two days, but the individual matches on Sunday will decide which team is victorious.

The European team have eight major tournament wins between them, but the U.S share an incredible 31 victories, largely due to Woods' career haul of 14.

Each competitor is a world-class golfer, and the crowd in France should be treated to an incredible spectacle.

Former France international footballer David Ginola will present the one-hour opening ceremony on Thursday, featuring English rock group Kaiser Chiefs and French musician Jain.