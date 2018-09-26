Jim Furyk on Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson Pairing: 'Not Too Likely'

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Any golf fans who were hoping to see Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson paired together at the 2018 Ryder Cup are going to be disappointed.

On Wednesday, United States captain Jim Furyk let it be known that such a scenario is "not too likely."

"I guess nothing's out of the realm," Furyk said, according to ESPN.com's Bob Harig. "They did play some golf yesterday. I think they both mentioned it would be a lot better pairing than it was in the past. I won't ever say it wouldn't happen. But it's not too likely."

Those comments one day after Mickelson revealed that he was open to the idea of playing with Woods.

"I think we would both welcome it," Mickelson said on Tuesday, per the Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner. "I think we would both welcome it."

Although Woods and Mickelson have been rivals throughout the years, the two have seemingly had a better relationship in recent times. Back in April, the stars shocked the golf world by participating in a Masters practice round at the 2018 Masters. Afterward, Lefty revealed he and Woods "had so much fun," per ESPN:

Don't forget there's also a $9 million match between the two on Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Woods, of course, is coming off his 80th career PGA Tour victory this past weekend, when he snapped a five-year drought by winning the Tour Championship. That followed up a sixth-place finish at the BMW Championship. The 42-year-old narrowly missed out on the FedEx Cup title as World No. 2 Justin Rose came through with a clutch performance on Sunday to capture the crown.

There would be plenty of intrigue in a Woods-Mickelson pairing, but golf fans shouldn't hold their breath.

"I do have an idea of what Captain (Jim) Furyk is thinking, yeah," Mickelson said on Tuesday, according to Lavner.

Pairings for the 2018 Ryder Cup will be announced at 11 a.m. ET, with play beginning on Friday morning The United States will be looking to defend its titles after beating Europe for the first time in four tries back in 2016.