The Shield Beats Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre at WWE Super Show-Down

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Shield defeated Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag team match at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday.

During the match, Roman Reigns accidentally hit Dean Ambrose with a Superman Punch, which led to a spot with Strowman, Ziggler, McIntyre and Ambrose surrounding Reigns and Seth Rollins in the ring. However, Ambrose would side with his teammates and took out Strowman.

Later in the match, Strowman was going to tackle Ambrose into the security barricade, but Reigns saved Ambrose by spearing Strowman into the security barricade. After Ambrose won the match for his team by hitting the Dirty Deeds on Ziggler, he helped Reigns to his feet and The Shield stood united at ringside.

Ever since Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose helped prevent Strowman from cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns the night after SummerSlam, the two factions have dominated the Raw landscape.

The Monster Among Men enlisted the help of Ziggler and McIntyre to even the odds against The Shield, and that plan seemed to work in his favor.

In addition to getting the better of The Shield on numerous occasions, Strowman benefited from Ziggler and McIntyre having his back at Hell in a Cell in his Universal Championship match against Reigns.

The bout ultimately ended in a no-contest after Brock Lesnar broke into the cell and interfered, but it was clear Strowman had built a group capable of matching up with arguably the most dominant stable in WWE history.

While Reigns successfully retained the universal title against Strowman at Hell in a Cell due to Lesnar's involvement, Ziggler and McIntyre managed to get one over on Rollins and Ambrose.

In a Raw Tag Team Championship match at Hell in a Cell, Ziggler and McIntyre defeated Rollins and Ambrose, which ensured they would have some momentum on their side entering Super Show-Down.

Even though Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre had effectively stood up to The Shield from a physical perspective, they attempted to play mind games with their opponents as well.

Prior to Super Show-Down, Ziggler and McIntyre tried to get Ambrose to join them rather than staying with The Shield.

Ziggler and McIntyre claimed Reigns and Rollins needed The Lunatic Fringe in order to keep the universal and intercontinental titles, respectively.

They told Ambrose that if he joined them, the Intercontinental Championship would be his for the taking.

Rollins then tried to use reverse psychology by telling McIntyre he should ditch Strowman and Ziggler to join The Shield and make it an even more dominant faction.

While nobody switched allegiances prior to Super Show-Down, the constant talk of a turn added some intrigue to Saturday's match.

The long-running brotherhood that exists between members of The Shield worked to their advantage in picking up the win in Australia, and Reigns now stands to enter his universal title match against Strowman and Lesnar at Crown Jewel on Nov. 2 on a high note.

