Real Madrid Reportedly Hopeful Isco Will Return for October 28 Clasico

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid are said to be hopeful that midfielder Isco will have recovered full fitness for the team's clash with Barcelona on October 28.

The European champions said on Tuesday that the Spain international "has successfully undergone surgery for acute appendicitis," meaning he is set for a stint on the sidelines.

According to Sergio Gomez of AS, there is hope Isco will be back in time for the game against Barcelona, although Madrid play five other matches before then, including Wednesday's La Liga meeting with Sevilla and Saturday's derby showdown with Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos then face CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League, before a showdown with Alaves and then Levante a week before the meeting with their great rivals at the Camp Nou.

"They might chance him for this [Levante] game, but Real Madrid have been cautious with risking players on their way back from injury," said Gomez. "Manager [Julen] Lopetegui does hope to have his creative midfielder back for the Clasico though depending on his fitness levels."

The club confirmed Isco was not in the squad for Wednesday's game at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan:

Lopetegui said it is a blow to have Isco absent for a spell but challenged other members of the squad to step up in his absence:



Per AS English, Isco took to social media to thank his well-wishers following the operation:



The ailment comes at a disappointing time for Isco, as he appeared to be settling into the team again after an inconsistent start.

The midfielder performed well in the 1-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday and had previously been on an excellent goalscoring run. Isco had netted in each of the three previous games for club and country; in the 3-0 UEFA Champions League win over Roma he capped a mesmeric display with a brilliant free-kick.

Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Madrid this summer the club's other attacking stars have been tasked with taking on more responsibility in the final third.

So far the signs have been that players like Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Isco are capable of doing that:

With Isco missing there will be a creative void to fill as well. Marco Asensio, who has also come into form recently, may shoulder that burden, while Lucas Vazquez and Dani Ceballos will also get opportunities in the coming contests, depending on how Lopetegui looks to set up his XI.

Still, Isco has cemented his position as a crucial member of the Madrid XI over the past couple of campaigns and Los Blancos will feel much better about their chances at the Camp Nou in October with him in the team.