Boxer Victor Ortiz Arrested on 3 Counts of Sexual Assault, Rape

Boxer Victor Ortiz Arrested on 3 Counts of Sexual Assault, RapeSeptember 26, 2018
Former welterweight champion Victor Ortiz surrendered to police in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday after he was charged with three counts of felony sexual assault.
According to TMZ Sports, a woman said Ortiz sexually assaulted her March 19.
He has been charged with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration and is being held on $100,000 bail.
Ortiz has a history of legal trouble.
In 2015, he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following an incident during a Kenny Chesney concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Ortiz later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge and received three years probation.
He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge in October 2017 after he was arrested on Sept. 24, 2016, with a reported blood alcohol content in excess of 0.15.
Ortiz (32-6-3, 25 KOs) has lost four of his last eight fights dating back to September 2011. His last appearance came in February when he fought Devon Alexander to a draw.
The 31-year-old is scheduled to fight John Molina Jr. on Sunday in Ontario, Canada, but it's unclear if the bout will proceed as planned.
