Boxer Victor Ortiz Arrested on 3 Counts of Sexual Assault, Rape

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Former welterweight champion Victor Ortiz surrendered to police in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday after he was charged with three counts of felony sexual assault.

According to TMZ Sports, a woman said Ortiz sexually assaulted her March 19.

He has been charged with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Ortiz has a history of legal trouble.

In 2015, he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following an incident during a Kenny Chesney concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Ortiz later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge and received three years probation.

He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge in October 2017 after he was arrested on Sept. 24, 2016, with a reported blood alcohol content in excess of 0.15.

Ortiz (32-6-3, 25 KOs) has lost four of his last eight fights dating back to September 2011. His last appearance came in February when he fought Devon Alexander to a draw.

The 31-year-old is scheduled to fight John Molina Jr. on Sunday in Ontario, Canada, but it's unclear if the bout will proceed as planned.