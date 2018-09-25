Paul Pogba Reportedly Told Jose Mourinho He Wants to Quit Manchester United

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Paul Pogba has told Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho he wants to leave the club, according to reports.

Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail reported the France World Cup winner has held talks with Mourinho and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, as he attempts to escape Old Trafford for a blockbuster move to Barcelona.

United crashed out of the League Cup at home to Derby County on penalties on Tuesday, with Pogba watching from the stands, and Mourinho said after the game he had stripped the midfielder of the vice-captaincy.

Sports journalist Duncan Castles quoted Mourinho:

Paul Hirst of the Times reported on Tuesday the United boss had spoken to his team to inform them of his decision on Pogba, and the Portuguese confirmed the rumours as he picked the bones out of United's latest defeat in his post-match interview.

According to Wheeler, Pogba's behaviour is beginning to worry United's coaching staff, and the revelation he wants to leave is the reason he will not captain the Red Devils again. Pogba's representative, Mino Raiola, has reportedly agreed personal terms for his client to head to the Camp Nou, but Woodward wants the 25-year-old to stay with United.

Per Wheeler, Pogba appeared to criticise Mourinho's defensive mindset after the 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Pogba said:

"We are here to attack. Teams are scared when they see Man United attacking and attacking. That was our mistake today. We were winning 1-0 so it was positive for us. Then we tried to defend a bit more against the counter-attack. We stopped playing forward like in the first half and we didn’t really put them in trouble.

"We are at Old Trafford and we should attack and press like we did against Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal last season. When we play like this it's easier."

Journalist Piers Morgan backed Mourinho on his stance with the player:

If the relationship between Mourinho and Pogba is the driving reason behind the player's wish to leave, Woodward will have to quickly decide which individual he favours more.

United's lack of performance has put Mourinho in a weak position, and Pogba remains a popular figure with his colleagues on the playing staff.

Pogba is correct in his assessment of United's culture, and supporters dearly want to see their team attack with verve.

However, the Mourinho way is to be pragmatic, and if victories do not follow shortly, the Glazer family will have to decide whether to retain Pogba with a new coach at the helm—or sell their superstar player.