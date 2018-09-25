Paul Pogba Reportedly Told Jose Mourinho He Wants to Quit Manchester United

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2018

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (C) greets Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba (R) after the final whistle in the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 27, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Paul Pogba has told Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho he wants to leave the club, according to reports. 

Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail reported the France World Cup winner has held talks with Mourinho and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, as he attempts to escape Old Trafford for a blockbuster move to Barcelona.

United crashed out of the League Cup at home to Derby County on penalties on Tuesday, with Pogba watching from the stands, and Mourinho said after the game he had stripped the midfielder of the vice-captaincy.

Sports journalist Duncan Castles quoted Mourinho:

Paul Hirst of the Times reported on Tuesday the United boss had spoken to his team to inform them of his decision on Pogba, and the Portuguese confirmed the rumours as he picked the bones out of United's latest defeat in his post-match interview.

According to Wheeler, Pogba's behaviour is beginning to worry United's coaching staff, and the revelation he wants to leave is the reason he will not captain the Red Devils again. Pogba's representative, Mino Raiola, has reportedly agreed personal terms for his client to head to the Camp Nou, but Woodward wants the 25-year-old to stay with United.

Per Wheeler, Pogba appeared to criticise Mourinho's defensive mindset after the 1-1 draw with Wolves.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Paul Pogba of Manchester United looks on from the stands during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Derby County at Old Trafford on September 25, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gare
Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Pogba said:

"We are here to attack. Teams are scared when they see Man United attacking and attacking. That was our mistake today. We were winning 1-0 so it was positive for us. Then we tried to defend a bit more against the counter-attack. We stopped playing forward like in the first half and we didn’t really put them in trouble.

"We are at Old Trafford and we should attack and press like we did against Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal last season. When we play like this it's easier."

Journalist Piers Morgan backed Mourinho on his stance with the player:

If the relationship between Mourinho and Pogba is the driving reason behind the player's wish to leave, Woodward will have to quickly decide which individual he favours more.

United's lack of performance has put Mourinho in a weak position, and Pogba remains a popular figure with his colleagues on the playing staff.

Pogba is correct in his assessment of United's culture, and supporters dearly want to see their team attack with verve.

However, the Mourinho way is to be pragmatic, and if victories do not follow shortly, the Glazer family will have to decide whether to retain Pogba with a new coach at the helm—or sell their superstar player.

Related

    Man Utd Player Ratings: Look Away Now 😳

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Man Utd Player Ratings: Look Away Now 😳

    via men

    Bayern Draw as Mario Gotze's Bro Scores 86' 1-1 Equaliser for Augsburg 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bayern Draw as Mario Gotze's Bro Scores 86' 1-1 Equaliser for Augsburg 🎥

    Clippit
    via Clippit

    15 Year Old Makes Debut for Fulham

    World Football logo
    World Football

    15 Year Old Makes Debut for Fulham

    David Hytner
    via the Guardian

    Phil Foden Offers Glittering Glimpse of Man City's Future

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Phil Foden Offers Glittering Glimpse of Man City's Future

    Jason Burt,
    via The Telegraph