Hunter Pence Reportedly Agrees to Minor League Contract with Rangers

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Outfielder Hunter Pence will get a chance to continue his career, as he signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers on Thursday with an invitation to the MLB team, per TR Sullivan of MLB.com.

Pence has spent the past seven seasons with the San Francisco Giants, although his 2018 campaign was one to forget.

The veteran missed more than a month with a thumb injury and was relegated to a part-time role when he returned to the active roster. He finished the year with a .226 batting average and four home runs in 97 games, and his .590 OPS was the worst of his 12-year major league career.

Despite his struggles, the 35-year-old could make a positive impact for the Rangers.

Pence is a three-time All-Star who is only two years removed from posting an .808 OPS. He had 13 home runs in each of 2016 and 2017 after topping 20 home runs in seven of his first eight seasons.

Even if he doesn't play a full-time role, his experience and hitting ability should make him valuable in 2019.

As long as he stays healthy, Pence could be an asset at the plate and both corner outfield spots for the Rangers.

