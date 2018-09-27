Fantasy Football Week 4: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

Fantasy Football Week 4: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and AdviceSeptember 27, 2018
After three weeks of the NFL season, player values are starting to solidify, while the production of surprising standouts has either become a trend or proved to be a short-term fluke.
With that in mind, it's time for the latest trade value chart. As always, any players not listed below have a trade value of "one."
May the fantasy points be with you!
Trade Value: 11
1. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
2. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
5. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Rams
No major surprises from this group. All five of these players are producing consistently and have incredibly high ceilings. And given the depth at positions like quarterback and wideout, the elite running backs in fantasy football simply hold the most value.
Trade Value: 10
6. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
7. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
9. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants
10. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
11. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
12. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
14. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Antonio Brown isn't exactly posting elite numbers early in the season, though 24 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns is hardly chopped liver. Still, for a player who had eight games last year with 100 or more receiving yards, it's surprising that Brown has yet to hit that number once this season.
On the other hand, he did have a game with 93 yards, so it's not like he hasn't been productive. And among wide receivers, only the Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen has more targets (44) on the season than Brown (42).
So Brown is still hugely valuable. Still, given the depth at wide receiver—and the fact that younger players like Michael Thomas (38 receptions for 398 yards and three touchdowns) are emerging as elite options—it's fair to consider him just under the top tier of players when it comes to trade value.
Trade Value: 9
15. Carlos Hyde, RB, Cleveland Browns
16. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
17. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears
19. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Carlos Hyde is legit. He's turned 61 carries this season into 203 carries and four touchdowns, adding four receptions for 15 yards. Yes, his touchdown production will slow down, but the workload is what makes Hyde so appealing going forward.
If the Cleveland Browns are going to continue giving him 20 or more carries per game, he's going to produce solid numbers. And with a rookie quarterback in Baker Mayfield under center, the Browns would be wise to lean on the run game, taking some pressure off the signal-caller.
So Hyde should keep posting solid fantasy numbers. At an uncertain position, that makes him one of the most valuable players in fantasy.
Trade Value: 8
20. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
21. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
22. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
23. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
24. Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington
25. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
26. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
27. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
How real is Adrian Peterson's huge start?
It's hard to say, so let's review the pros and cons of relying on Peterson for the rest of the season in your running back slot.
The biggest argument in favor of Peterson is his history as one of the game's most dynamic running backs. His success isn't some sort of new territory. Another plus is that he's averaging nearly 20 carries per game, with 56 rushes for 236 yards and three touchdowns. He's clearly Washington's top option between the tackles, and he's even provided a spark in the pass game (five receptions for 100 yards).
Those are the positives.
The negatives are that Peterson is 33 and, coming into this year, had played in just 13 games between the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He was downright bad in those campaigns when he did feature, averaging 3.1 yards per carry. So there is the legitimate fear that Peterson may not have the juice in his legs to produce consistently over the course of a 16-game season.
If you believe in Peterson, continue to ride the hot hand. But if you don't, now is as good a time as ever to sell high. So what types of packages should you ask for in return?
- Tom Brady and Nelson Agholor
- Tyler Lockett and Deshaun Watson
- Drew Brees and Golden Tate
- Jimmy Graham and Larry Fitzgerald
Will you get those type of packages in return? Savvy players might be hesitant. Players desperate for a running back, however, might pay up. Peterson has been killing it. Whether that continues or not, if you're willing to trade him, get back the value you would ask for from a low-end RB1 or high-end RB2.
Trade Value: 7
28. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills
29. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
30. Jay Ajayi, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
31. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
32. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos
33. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
34. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
35. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams
36. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
If you're worried about Jarvis Landry's fantasy value with Mayfield under center, just know that Landry believes in his rookie quarterback.
"He can make every throw," Landry said of Mayfield on Wednesday, per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. "He can make every check. He can make every read. Our offense will continue to be us. Execute our game plan and go from there."
That's good news. More good news? Mayfield connected with Landry seven times for 91 yards in Cleveland's comeback win over the New York Jets. The young quarterback knows where his bread is buttered, and that connection is important both for Cleveland's success and for Landry's fantasy trade value.
And until proved otherwise, Landry maintains solid value—especially in PPR leagues.
Trade Value: 6
37. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
38. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
39. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
40. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
41. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
42. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
43. James Connor, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
44. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints
45. Josh Gordon, WR, New England Patriots
46. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
47. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Outside of the top five players listed above, uncertainty reigns supreme in this tier. Starting with Le'Veon Bell and ending with Doug Baldwin, the fantasy value of these players remains in a state of purgatory, based on holdouts (Bell and James Connor), suspensions (Mark Ingram), injuries (Alshon Jeffery and Baldwin) and, uh, switching a new team and barely playing over the past three years and maybe a hamstring injury as well (Josh Gordon).
What do you do if you own Bell? He's virtually untradeable, but until he's either traded or his holdout ends, he's dead weight in a fantasy football context. You are, essentially, stuck.
But Connor owners are just as stuck. Yes, they are getting production from him now. But if Bell ever returns to Pittsburgh, Connor owners essentially lose an RB1 (unless they also drafted Bell). And you can't really trade him. What if Bell gets traded himself and you traded Connor for pennies on the dollar? If you think you will get full value for a player who could be a backup any day now, think again.
Purgatory. Bell and Connor exist in purgatory. Gordon has enough uncertainty surrounding him that he exists in fantasy purgatory too. At this point, you're just stuck with them. Hope for the best.
Trade Value: 5
48. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders
49. Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
50. Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers
51. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans
52. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
53. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
55. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders
56. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
57. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
58. John Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
59. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
The wideouts in this section—namely Mike Williams, Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett and John Brown—are fascinating.
Williams' early success doesn't feel like a fluke. He had enough talent to be the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 draft but became a forgotten man after injuries limited him to 10 games during his rookie year. He's hardly forgotten now, though, with 11 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns.
It's a little concerning that his early production could be a little touchdown reliant. But with a veteran quarterback in Philip Rivers, Williams should continue getting quality targets, and it seems clear that getting him involved has been a priority for the team. His ceiling appears to be high.
Cooper's ceiling is in flux. In Week 2, he caught 10 passes for 116 yards. In his other two games, he has three receptions for 26 yards combined. Yikes.
He is the Oakland Raiders' best wide receiver and has clear talent, so his ceiling remains high. But it's concerning how infrequently he reaches it.
Ridley, meanwhile, has been red-hot the past two weeks, with 11 receptions for 210 yards and four touchdowns. That level of production isn't sustainable—and Jone Jones is still the top dog in the Atlanta Falcons pass attack—but Ridley is going to benefit from the attention defenders pay to Jones and a veteran quarterback like Matt Ryan.
That makes him intriguing, even if fantasy owners might get frustrated at some dry spells along the way.
Lockett's value may take a slight hit once Baldwin returns, but he's still the team's best deep threat and home run hitter. He belongs in that flex tier of wideouts, though his ceiling is high enough to give him solid trade value.
As for Brown, he's found a niche within the Baltimore Ravens offense. His 12 receptions for 222 yards and two scores are promising numbers, though it's worth noting that he has three fewer targets (23) than Michael Crabtree (26). He's turned them into 67 more yards and one more score, however, suggesting Brown is making the most of his opportunities.
Trade Value: 4
60. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
61. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
62. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
63. Jimmy Graham, TE, Green Bay Packers
64. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington
65. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions
66. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
67. Marvin Jones Jr. WR, Detroit Lions
68. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos
69. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
70. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
When players like Drew Brees and Kirk Cousins have such a low trade value, you get the picture of just how easy it is to find production at quarterback this season. For context, there are 10 quarterbacks averaging 20 or more fantasy points per week and 15 quarterbacks offering at least 18 fantasy points per contest.
It's not an easy time to deal a quarterback. You would be selling low by the nature of the position alone. In one keeper league, for instance, I drafted both Cam Newton and Patrick Mahomes. Two players reached out to me asking whether I'd be willing to trade either, and I responded that I was looking to move Newton and wanted a solid starter-worthy running back in the deal.
Talks fell through because neither player was willing to give up one of their better running backs and didn't offer any other packages with a running back included. That is the market for quarterbacks wrapped up all neat and tidy in a nutshell.
Trade Value: 3
71. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
72. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
73. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
74. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
75. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
76. Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos
77. Isaiah Crowell, RB, New York Jets
78. Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
79. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
80. Kenny Stills, WR, Miami Dolphins
81. Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers
82. Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina Panthers
83. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Russell Wilson is going to be battling a fairly mediocre offense all season, though getting back Baldwin will help. To this point in his career, Wilson has always supplemented his passing game for fantasy players with elite production on the ground.
This year, he's rushed seven times for 21 yards. That's it. And in the process, he finds himself stuck in QB2 territory, with fewer points in standard leagues than players like Andy Dalton, Ryan Tannehill, Joe Flacco and Blake Bortles.
What has the world come to?
The glass-half-full approach to Wilson is that he's still producing decent numbers despite a lack of help. The pessimistic viewpoint is that he will likely have a lack of help all season long. His track record earns him some patience. But a poor offensive line and a general lack of talent on offense suggests he could be in line for a down year.
Trade Value: 2
84. Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots
85. Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
86. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans
87. Quincy Enunwa, WR, New York Jets
88. Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
89. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
90. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
91. O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92. Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings
93. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington
94. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
95. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
96. James White, RB, New England Patriots
97. Jordy Nelson, WR, Oakland Raiders
98. Michael Crabtree, WR, Baltimore Ravens
99. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
100. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Robert Woods and Chris Godwin are two players to keep an eye on. Woods has 19 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns for a Los Angeles Rams offense that just keeps on cooking. Godwin has 13 receptions for 171 yards and three scores for a Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense that might have to win every game in a shootout.
Both players are likely best treated as situational flex options. Both are likely to face some serious droughts in the future given the other weapons available at wideout on their respective teams. But each should be rostered and, as the bye weeks take their toll, occasionally started.
Texans DB Hal's Cancer Is in Remission 🙏