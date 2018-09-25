Report: Austin Davis, Titans Agree to Contract Amid Mariota, Gabbert Injuries

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans are signing veteran quarterback Austin Davis, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

The move comes as the Titans' top two quarterbacks are battling injuries. Gabbert suffered a concussion in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Marcus Mariota is still dealing with an elbow problem.

Davis spent the 2017 season with the Seattle Seahawks and appeared in three games. His last pass in a regular-season game, though, was back in 2015. He started in Week 17 for the Cleveland Browns, going 24-of-46 for 240 yards and two interceptions in a 28-12 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mariota's elbow injury didn't stop him from going 12-of-18 for 100 yards in Sunday's game. Speaking to reporters, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was optimistic about being able to increase Mariota's role in the offense, per Jim Wyatt of the team's official website:

Based on those comments, it would appear Mariota is in line to start Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Signing a quarterback with 10 starts over five seasons won't generate much excitement among Titans fans, but Davis is likely insurance for the team should Gabbert's concussion make him unavailable in Week 4.