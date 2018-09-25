16-Year-Old Soccer Athlete Tristyn Lee Is Getting Ripped in the Gym

Tristyn Lee went viral after posting his workout videos on Instagram. The 16-year-old trains for hours and posts fitness tips to motivate others. Check out some of his workouts in the video above.

   

