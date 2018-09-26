Ryder Cup 2018: Betting Odds, Teams, Dates, TV Schedule and Format

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 2018 Ryder Cup tees off on Friday, as the Albatros course at Le Golf National in the suburbs of Paris hosts the fabled event.

The United States defend their title against Europe, featuring one of the greatest gathering of golfers the competition has seen in history.

Tiger Woods returns for the holders after a blistering run of form, and he will take his place in the team after earning a captain's pick from U.S. skipper Jim Furyk.

The challengers have put together a stellar team, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari.

Here is how you can watch the tournament, including the latest odds via Oddsshark.

Date: Friday, Sept. 28 - Sunday, Sept. 30

Start Time: 8:10 a.m. BST/3:10 a.m. ET

Odds: Europe win: 29-20, United States win: 37-50, Draw: 11-1

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Golf Channel (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports Ryder Cup (UK), Golf Channel (U.S.)

Preview and Format

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

All eyes will be on Woods in France, as the Ryder Cup returns with its popular format that creates tension and drama.

Friday and Saturday will see two sessions, as the four-ball and foursomes matches take centre stage.

Sunday is reserved for the excitement of the singles competition, as the champions are crowned at the end of the day.

Both teams provided their line-ups on Twitter:

The field is one of the most competitive the Ryder Cup has ever seen, with both squads containing match winners throughout the selections.

Europe will need 14.5 points to wrestle the trophy away from the U.S., and with 28 points on offer over three days, the hosts have the strength and depth to beat the current bookies favourites.

Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter returns for Europe after a renaissance in his career, and the popular Englishman has said the reemergence of Woods has added fuel to his personal fire.

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Per BBC Sport, Poulter said:

"There were definitely question marks when I was struggling a bit and I looked to see where he [Woods] has been - it is quite inspirational to see how good he's come back.

For the Ryder Cup it is great and it is good to have Tiger Woods playing the type of golf he is playing because he makes the Ryder Cup even more special."

Poulter has been one of Europe's most consistent players during his years involved with the competition, and he remains an inspirational partner for any team-mate on the opening days.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

However, Woods is expected to eclipse everyone at the Ryder Cup, and his presence could be the deciding factor.

The 42-year-old has a spring in his step and a smile on his face, and the birdies have begun to flow once again as he proves why he's considered one of the greatest players in history.