JR Smith on Infamous Finals Blunder vs. Warriors: 'It Was an Honest Mistake'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 06: JR Smith #5 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers react to a call against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter during Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard JR Smith said dribbling out the clock after grabbing an offensive rebound in the final seconds of Game 1 during the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors was an "honest mistake."

On Tuesday, Jesse Washington of The Undefeated provided comments from Smith about the error, which led to a social media firestorm when it happened back in May.

"We all make mistakes," he said. "For my teammates to know that and have my back, [Game 1] wasn't that bad. Talked to my coaches, everybody stood behind me 100 percent. The main thing was, OK, granted, you didn't shoot the ball, but what if you ain't get the rebound? Then what? We still would have been in the same situation. I could have shot and missed. Then what?"

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dubs' Chase 3-Peat with Whole New Set of Roadblocks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dubs' Chase 3-Peat with Whole New Set of Roadblocks

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting Who Will Have Surprisingly Slow Starts

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting Who Will Have Surprisingly Slow Starts

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    How ‘Road Trippin’ Became the Players Podcast

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    How ‘Road Trippin’ Became the Players Podcast

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    Love Excited to Build Something New with the Cavaliers

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Love Excited to Build Something New with the Cavaliers

    Cleveland Cavaliers
    via Cleveland Cavaliers