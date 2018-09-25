JR Smith on Infamous Finals Blunder vs. Warriors: 'It Was an Honest Mistake'

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard JR Smith said dribbling out the clock after grabbing an offensive rebound in the final seconds of Game 1 during the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors was an "honest mistake."

On Tuesday, Jesse Washington of The Undefeated provided comments from Smith about the error, which led to a social media firestorm when it happened back in May.

"We all make mistakes," he said. "For my teammates to know that and have my back, [Game 1] wasn't that bad. Talked to my coaches, everybody stood behind me 100 percent. The main thing was, OK, granted, you didn't shoot the ball, but what if you ain't get the rebound? Then what? We still would have been in the same situation. I could have shot and missed. Then what?"

