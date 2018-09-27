Every NFL Team's Biggest Surprise Early This Season

0 of 32

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Expect the unexpected, because an NFL season never goes according to plan.

Right now, the league's Bizarro version features a 3-0 Miami Dolphins squad with a two-game lead in the AFC East, Ryan Fitzpatrick as its leading passer and the Cleveland Browns actually winning a game.

Unpredictability creates surprises. Some are positive. Others are negative. Organizations must react appropriately.

Of course, everyone prefers to see players emerge and outperform expectations. These individuals deserve recognition because they're picking up the slack in spots that may have been considered weaknesses entering the regular season.

The fate of a team can take an unexpected turn based on one performer's unanticipated development. Tom Brady was once just Drew Bledsoe's backup. Antonio Brown only caught 16 passes during his first season. Cameron Wake was playing in the CFL before becoming one of the league's most prolific pass-rushers.

Expectations are one thing. Actually delivering is something entirely different.

The following players are already helping their teams in ways most did not expect before the season began.