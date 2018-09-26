Ranking the Top 10 Golfers Ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup

0 of 10

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The sands are nearly through the preparatory hourglass, which means it's time for our biennial Ryder Cup ranking.

No less an authority than Scotland's Colin Montgomerie sees the Americans as prohibitive favorites as they cross the Atlantic, chock-full of major winners and looking to defend the thrilling 2016 victory they scored at Hazeltine in Minnesota.

Six of the world's top 10 players are on the American side, as is Tiger Woods, who won the Tour Championship last weekend to end a five-year winless drought. Meanwhile, on the opposite side is Englishman Justin Rose, who birdied the final hole in Atlanta to clinch the FedEx Cup playoff title.

"This is certainly the best American Ryder Cup team to come over to Europe since 1997 and probably since 1981. That is why I truly fear our first defeat on home soil in 25 years," Montgomerie, a World Golf Hall of Fame member and five-time major runner-up, wrote in a pre-Ryder piece for The Telegraph.

"I hope I am completely wrong in all this, I really do. Yet even the law of averages points me towards the visitors. In my book, they have to be undoubted favorites."

Who fills out our top 10 before the first matches get going Friday at Le Golf National?

Those who made the cut include some who've been on a winning roll all season, others who've caught fire in the final weeks of tournament play and still others who've earned a pass thanks to Ryder Cup street cred.

Scroll through for the 10 players most likely to make a winning impact.