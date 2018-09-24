David Johnson: I Was Benched on Critical Play vs. Bears for Missed Blitz Pickup

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals coaching staff wanted to send a message to running back David Johnson, even if it meant hurting the team's chances of converting a critical third down in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Johnson told reporters Monday that he wasn't on the field for a 3rd-and-2 in the fourth quarter because he didn't pick up a blitz from the Bears defense on the previous play, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site:

The Cardinals instead used Chase Edmonds on the play, and he lost three yards on a run up the middle. On fourth down, Josh Rosen threw an interception to Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan.

Arizona got the ball back with 43 seconds remaining on its own 20-yard line but couldn't get into field-goal position for the possible game-winning score.

Having Johnson on the sideline for one of the most important plays of the game—even if the coaches were trying to turn it into a learning experience—is cutting off your nose to spite for your face. And it's part of a larger concern around the Cardinals offense.

Through three games, Johnson has 116 rushing yards and a touchdown in addition to 10 receptions for 63 yards and a score.

When he was healthy in 2016, Johnson led the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,118) while earning All-Pro honors. So far, first-year head coach Steve Wilks and his staff have failed to maximize Johnson's versatile skill set.

This is clearly going to be a rebuilding season for the Cardinals. Former head coach Bruce Arians retired in January, and a number of the veterans responsible for back-to-back playoff appearances in 2014 and 2015 are either no longer with the team or nearing retirement themselves.

Still, that's not an excuse for Arizona to marginalize Johnson, who is one of the team's best players.