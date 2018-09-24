Report: Marcus Peters to Miss 2-4 Weeks with Calf Injury, No Structural Damage

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters potentially suffered a calf strain in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

According to Rapoport, the injury would leave Peters out for two to four weeks. The two-time Pro Bowler is still awaiting the full results from an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, but initial tests suggest there is no structural damage.

Rams fans likely expected the worst when they saw Peters getting carted back to the locker room:

Pro Football Talk reported after the game that tests cleared Peters of a potential Achilles injury, which provided some good news. Losing Peters for up to four weeks isn't ideal for Los Angeles, but the team appears to have dodged a more serious injury.

The 25-year-old is already making an impression on the Rams secondary in his first season in Los Angeles. He had a pick-six in the Rams' 33-13 Week 1 win over the Oakland Raiders and has helped the team allow just 199.3 yards per game through the air.

Assuming Peters is out for the full four weeks, his return would coincide with what is setting up to be a stern test of Los Angeles' pass defense.

Starting in Week 8, the Rams face off with Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes before their Week 12 bye. Having one of their best cornerbacks healthy will be important during that difficult four-week stretch.