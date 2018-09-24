Rich Paul: Anthony Davis Doesn't Want to Leave Pelicans After Switching Agents

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Although New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis changed agents after signing with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, it doesn't mean he also wants to switch teams.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Davis wants to remain in New Orleans, and Paul plans to meet with the team soon.

“I thought the change was necessary," Davis told reporters on Monday. "That’s all it was.

"Just trying to be the most dominant player in the league. I think making that change and going with Klutch definitely will help me do so.”

The five-time All-Star will be eligible for a five-year, $235 million extension following this season.

He currently has at least two years and about $52 million remaining on his current deal plus a player option worth $28.7 million for the 2020-21 season.

However, changing agents tends to raise speculation about a potential move, especially to an agent who also represents LeBron James. The current Los Angeles Lakers star even sent a congratulatory tweet about Davis' personnel switch.

Still, the Pelicans "don't seem particularly concerned about Davis exchanging agents," according to Scott Kushner of the Advocate.

Bleacher Report's Sean Highkin broke down what it could mean:

For now, the 25-year-old remains in New Orleans, and there is no indication he is going anywhere.