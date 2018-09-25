Ryder Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony: Date, Start Time, TV Info and Live Stream

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

The Albatros course at Le Golf National will add some French flair to proceedings for the 2018 Ryder Cup opening ceremony, which will be hosted by former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain winger David Ginola.

The crown jewel of golf's team tournaments gets underway on Friday, but Ginola will present a one-hour ceremony on Thursday to usher in the 42nd Ryder Cup in style.

The U.S. team has travelled seeking to defend their title against hosts Europe, and respective captains Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn will present their lineups to the worldwide audience sure to be watching on Thursday.

Europe was the last team to win a Ryder Cup in their opponents backyard six years ago, but the United States hasn't won the competition outside its own borders since 1993.

Thursday's opening ceremony will kickstart what's sure to be a must-watch throw-down between trans-Atlantic rivals, and we provide a preview of the showcase, as well as viewing information to ensure you don't miss out.

Date: Thursday, September 27

Start Time: 5 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Golf Channel (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports Ryder Cup (UK), Golf Channel (U.S.)

Ceremony Preview

Le Golf National is situated just outside Paris and should serve as a fine setting for the 2018 Ryder Cup as long as the weather holds up, though ex-France forward Ginola won't have to worry about conditions for the opening ceremony.

The Ryder Cup website confirmed the event will take place in a purpose-built arena, and Ginola recently hyped up the ceremony as an occasion for golf fans and non-supporters alike:

The 51-year-old hosts France's Got Talent and recently presented the 2018 Ballon d'Or opening ceremony, also in the French capital, which gives him some credentials to justify his selection as toastmaster.

It's said 40,000 are expected to attend the opening ceremony along with those watching on television and online, and English band Kaiser Chiefs, who were formed in Leeds, recently teased their contribution:

They'll be joined by French artist Jain, who recently released her second album, Souldier, which spent two weeks at the top of the French charts, per Acharts.co.

Both Europe captain Bjorn and U.S. shot-caller Furyk will debut their teams on the eve of the tournament, and golf podcaster Jeremy Chilling echoed Ginola's sentiment as this being a show for all audiences:

Europe have only lost the Ryder Cup—in its current format, since 1979—twice as hosts (1981, 1993) but have never done so outside England, meaning Bjorn will hope the continental location brings good tidings his way.

This year's hosts have won tournaments in Spain, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland, all in the last 21 years. Tensions are high, but the opening ceremony will celebrate the Ryder Cup occasion and its return before they begin the quest to add France to that list on Friday.