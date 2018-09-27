Ryder Cup 2018: Complete Guide to This Year's Tournament

0 of 6

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

In 2016, the U.S. snapped a streak of European Ryder Cup victories that included 2010 in Wales, 2012 in Illinois and 2014 in Scotland.

This weekend, the Americans will be looking to go back-to-back.

"This is certainly the best American Ryder Cup team to come over to Europe since 1997 and probably since 1981. That is why I truly fear our first defeat on home soil in 25 years," Scotland's Colin Montgomerie, a World Golf Hall of Famer and five-time major tournament runner-up, wrote in the Telegraph.

"... I hope I am completely wrong in all this, I really do. Yet even the law of averages points me towards the visitors. In my book, they have to be undoubted favorites."

If Montgomerie and Co. were hoping captain Jim Furyk and his 12 U.S. charges would cross the pond and get to business under the mainstream radar, the world's most famous player—Tiger Woods—ended those hopes by completing his return from oblivion with a two-stroke win at the Tour Championship.

Woods, who hadn't won on the PGA Tour since 2013, comes to Le Golf National as one of nine Americans with at least one major championship on his resume, while European captain Thomas Bjorn boats five major winners of his own, including 2018 British Open champion Francesco Molinari.

Can the U.S. secure its first Ryder Cup victory on European soil since 1993? Below, you'll find everything you need to know about this weekend's festivities.