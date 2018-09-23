MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon 2018 Results: Marc Marquez Tops Andrea Dovizioso

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Repsol Honda star Marc Marquez blazed a trail to victory at the 2018 MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon on Sunday and beat second-place Andrea Dovizioso to extend his advantage at the head of the 2018 leaderboard.

Marquez and Dovizioso jostled for position at the lead from the first flag to the last, but it was the Spaniard who made the most of Jorge Lorenzo's opening-lap crash to clinch his first win in more than two months.

The leader now boasts a 72-point cushion over Dovizioso at the top of the standings and doesn't look likely to be caught with only five races remaining, as he continues to search for a third consecutive MotoGP crown.

Lorenzo was an unfortunate victim at Turn 1 and was involved in a big crash that saw him thrown up off his bike, the pole leader falling out of contention at the very first hurdle, via BT Sport (UK only):

Dovizioso took advantage from there and went about his predictable head-to-head with Marquez, while Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins engaged in a battle of their own for third.

Alvaro Bautista came to Aragon having secured a top-10 finish in his last seven successive races since his last retirement, but he skidded out at Turn 14 for his second early finish of the campaign, via Fox Sports (U.S. only):

Britain's Cal Crutchlow was also disappointed to crash out of the race early and fell victim at Turn 1 as Lorenzo did.

Lorenzo's Ducati team-mate, Dovizioso, was best-placed to make the most of his comrade's crash and secure points for the manufacturers, who were a close second to Honda coming into this race.

But Marquez was at his fervent best and a constant pest for the Italian to consider, making one of his major passes with 10 laps left to go:

Iannone bided hit time, and the fight between Marquez and Dovizioso ocassionally looked like it could give way to a third challenger, though they would fence off their battle every time the Suzuki rider neared.

In the end the Italian underdog had to settle for third—his third podium this year—as Marquez recovered from a wide angle with a few laps remaining to steer on course and get out ahead of Dovizioso by half a second or so.

It was sufficient, though, and Marquez let his emotions run upon ending his three-race winless streak, not to mention winning in Aragon for the third year in succession:

Dovizioso could be proud of his effort, but the standings already look conclusive. To put that into context, Dovizioso could win the next three races, and Marquez would still be ahead as long as he finished 15th or higher in each.

There's a two-week turnaround until the Grand Prix of Thailand, which will hand Marquez another opportunity to underline his world championship credentials.