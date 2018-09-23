Laver Cup 2018: Saturday Results and Scores for Team Europe vs. Team World

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Team Europe holds a 7-5 lead over Team World in the 2018 Laver Cup after the sides split four matches Saturday at the United Center in Chicago.

Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev scored victories for Europe, which stands six points below the 13 needed to clinch the event title. Kevin Anderson and the doubles team of Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock earned two points apiece for the World squad.

Play resumes Sunday with the tennis tournament's final four matches worth three points each.

Saturday Results

Match 5: Alexander Zverev (Europe) d. John Isner (World); 3-6, 7-6 (6), [10-7]

Match 6: Roger Federer (Europe) d. Nick Kyrgios (World); 6-3, 6-2

Match 7: Kevin Anderson (World) d. Novak Djokovic (Europe); 7-6 (5), 5-7, [10-6]

Match 8: Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock (World) d. Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin (Europe); 6-3, 6-4

Day 2 Recap

Zverev opened the day with a narrow triumph over Isner in a predictably hard-hitting, serve-oriented match. The German finished with fewer aces than the American (16-7), but his better efficiency on his second serve (68 percent to 46 percent) helped push him over the edge despite not recording a break.

The Laver Cup highlighted his celebration:

Along with earning two points, Zverev's victory helped Europe maintain its momentum after it raced out to a 3-1 lead during Friday's play.

Federer kept the European hot streak alive with a routine win over Kyrgios.

The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion tallied eight aces, won 86 percent of the points on his first serve and secured three breaks while defending all of his own service games. Kyrgios had no answer for the Swiss superstar's all-around game.

Matthew Willis of The Racquet commented on the Federer straight-set win:

Anderson put together one of his best performances of the year to knock off Djokovic, the reigning Wimbledon and U.S. Open champion, to get World back in the win column.

The towering South African smashed 17 aces, a number made ultra impressive by the fact he was facing one of the world's best returners and recorded a single double fault. That success on serve is why he was able to get the victory even though he won just 16 points with Djokovic at the service line.

Kyrgios and Sock closed out Saturday's action with two more points for World, which fought its way back into the event after falling behind 7-1. It was a strong bounce-back performance for Kyrgios following his lopsided loss to Federer earlier in the day.

It sets the stage for an exciting conclusion Sunday in Chicago.