UFC Fight Night 137 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Not one but two notable competitors announced before the event that Sao Paolo would host their final fight. For his last fight, middleweight Thales Leites would face Hector Lombard, while lightweight Evan Dunham would ride into the sunset following his tangle with Francisco Trinaldo.

Big respect to both of these fighters for doing more in MMA than 99.999 percent of the people who attempt to make a career out of it. But the retirement fights themselves, well, they were a bit of a mixed bag.

Leites got the win over Lombard, but in news that won't be surprising to anyone familiar with either of these men, it wasn't the most elegant of displays. Leites, a jiu-jitsu ace best known for his almost farcical 2009 title bout with Anderson Silva, controlled enough of the action to win. However, his lead leg took quite a roasting thanks to some Lombard low kicks. It was visibly swelling as the match wore on.

Lombard, who at age 40 is nearly four years Leites' senior, is now firmly entrenched as the guy who spends a round trying to bludgeon you to death, followed by two rounds of sucking wind and hoping you don't notice him too much. For those keeping score, Lombard's last victory came over Jake Shields in 2014. He's not what you'd call elite competition.

Nevertheless, good on Leites for going out with a W.

"I did my homework, and I am very happy to finish my career fighting here in Brazil," Leites told reporters afterward. "I do not want people to remember me as the fighter who finished 50 or knocked out 15; I want people to remember me not only inside the octagon, but as a good person, a good friend, a good father. That's the most important."

It's a nice enough final chapter. Dunham didn't fare as well.

I mentioned roastings earlier. Well, Dunham took a nauseating Trinaldo knee to the liver for a knockout loss. Yes, it was a knee right to the underbelly, and Dunham collapsed in visible pain. One of the hallmarks of Dunham's career was the massive amount of punishment he took in wars like the ones with Cowboy Cerrone, Edson Barboza and Joe Lauzon. So Dunham's loss was emblematic of his career, as Leites' win was of his.

A big tip of the cap to both guys for solid UFC careers. You just wish they had been able to put together something a little prettier for the going-away photos.