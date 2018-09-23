Biggest Storylines, Top Highlights and Fantasy Stars to Watch from NFL Week 3

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Week 2 of the NFL season continued a trend from Week 1: Offenses are winning the battle over defenses, with teams averaging 23.4 points per game. That is the highest average in the past 70 seasons and second overall in league history.

Fifteen weeks of football still need to take place, but players are putting up gaudy numbers. Most notably, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 400-plus yards and four touchdowns in two straight games, and 12 players are averaging 100 or more receiving yards per game. For context, only Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown accomplished that feat last year.

Will offenses continue to dominate in Week 3? You can find out here as we cover the best plays, top storylines, biggest news and fantasy stars of note from Sunday's action, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

Player to Watch

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will return to the field after suffering a torn ACL last December. Wentz, who finished second in passing touchdowns with 33 last year despite missing three-plus games, played an instrumental part in his team's run to a Super Bowl LII win.

Now he's back after missing the first two regular-season games of 2018, and he'll face his old offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who is now the lead man for the Indianapolis Colts. The Indy defense has been a pleasant surprise thus far, most notably holding the Washington Redskins to just three field goals in a Week 2 road effort. The Colts dropped their opener versus the Cincinnati Bengals before their 21-9 win over the Redskins.

Wentz may be up to the challenge, but he'll be without running backs Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles and wide receiver Mike Wallace, who are out with various injuries.

He still has tight end Zach Ertz, who has proved to be Wentz's favorite target. The two played with each other for 11 games last year, with Ertz catching 57 passes for 663 yards and seven touchdowns. If Wentz has a solid return, chances are Ertz will play a big part.

Game to Watch

If you like shootouts, then you can look forward to the San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs matchup at 1 p.m.

Per Football Outsiders, the Chiefs rank first in offensive efficiency but last in defensive efficiency. They pace the league with 80 points through two games, but they have allowed 63.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has dominated thus far, throwing 10 touchdowns through two games. He's on pace for 80, which would break the all-time single-season record by 25. Of course, Mahomes' stretch is unsustainable, but the high-flying Chiefs attack looks unbeatable for now.

The 49ers may stay afloat, however, as they've had some solid offensive performances thus far. Of note, running back Matt Breida is the league's leader in yards per carry and rushing yards among players who have played two games (the Cleveland Browns' Carlos Hyde eclipsed Breida in yards but played his third game on Thursday Night Football). Tight end George Kittle is also eighth at his position in receiving yards.

Still to Come

The Rams and Chargers, who left for Los Angeles in 2016 and 2017, respectively, will face off for the first time since their moves. The 2-0 Rams will be the home team at the Los Angeles Coliseum, with kickoff set for 4:05. The Chargers are 1-1.

Edge-rusher Khalil Mack and the stout Chicago Bears defense face the host Arizona Cardinals at 4:25. Mack, who joined the team following a blockbuster trade with the Oakland Raiders, already has two sacks and an interception return for a touchdown. The Cardinals have scored just six points through two games.

The Dallas Cowboys head northwest to play the Seattle Seahawks. The Dallas pass rush has been strong, as the team is second in the NFL with nine sacks. But the offense has struggled, scoring just 28 points through two games. The Hawks are 0-2 after road losses to the Bears and Denver Broncos.

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will face his former team when the New England Patriots roll into town for a Sunday Night Football matchup at 8:20. Patricia, who was the Pats' defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2017, is off to a rocky start with two losses. The 1-1 Pats are coming off a 31-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.