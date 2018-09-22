Anthony Joshua Defeats Alexander Povetkin via 7th-Round TKO After Shaky Start

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Anthony Joshua yet again proved he can deal with adversity in the ring. The heavyweight champion survived an early assault from challenger Alexander Povetkin before going on to win the fight with a seventh-round technical knockout on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua unloaded a stunning combination on a tiring Povetkin, ending it with a devastating right hook. Povetkin was able to get up for the count, but was clearly dazed and defenseless, forcing the referee to step in and end the fight.

Joshua preserved his undefeated record and retains his IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles. After the fight, Joshua said on the DAZN broadcast the top person he would like to face next is Deontay Wilder, the American WBC world heavyweight champion.

Povetkin had proved himself a difficult opponent, much tougher than the odds would have suggested. He hurt Joshua early and his lunges were hard to time.

Povetkin came in as a heavy underdog, but he started the match brightly. A quiet first round ended with a left hook that caused the champion to stumble and turned his nose into a faucet.

Povetkin's timing was impeccable. With Joshua struggling to establish the jab, the shorter, stockier Russian was able to get inside his range and land sharp counters. The roaring crowd at the start of the fight had gone quiet. Joshua was clearly in for a tough night.

By the fourth, there was blood on both sides as Joshua opened up a gash over Povetkin's left eye. Joshua was able to quiet his opponent's activity in the fourth round, finding the distance on his jab and throwing it more to the body than the head.

In the seventh round the floodgates opened, likely thanks to the consistency Joshua had found in his jab earlier. Joshua wound up and uncorked a devastating barrage of punches, and ended a fight that could have been trouble for him if it had gone the distance.

Joshua showed he has fantastic killer instinct, the kind of intangible that can save him in the toughest fights. The 28-year-old Englishman is rightfully one of the sport's biggest stars. He has another date set up at Wembley in April.

It will be difficult to squeeze in the winner of the rumored Wilder-Tyson Fury bout, but that's a fight that should happen sometime in the next year, for the good of the sport.