Deontay Wilder Says He's Signed a Contract to Fight Tyson Fury on December 1

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has confirmed on social media that his next opponent will be Tyson Fury, with the duo set to square off on December 1.

The man known as the Bronze Bomber posted on his Twitter account saying "the contracts are signed, the fight is official" alongside a video (Warning: Contains NSFW language):

"I've just signed my portion of the contract of the Wilder vs. Fury fight. It is officially on ladies and gentleman, this fight is definitely on," Wilder said, per Sky Sports' Rory O'Callaghan. "I can't wait. It is going to be an exciting fight, an explosive fight, one for the legacy. Definitely one for my legacy."

Wilder added that the official announcement for the bout will likely come later in the week.

According to BBC Sport, the fight will most likely take place in the United States, but the promotional tour will begin in London on October 1.

Fury, a former unified heavyweight champion, has also taken to social media to have his say on the contest.

"I know you have got a big punch, I know you are unbeaten, I know you have got a big mouth, and I know you want to win, but you don't want it like I do," he said, per BBC Sport. "You can't beat me, I will out heart you, I will force my will upon you until you quit and that is a promise. This chin is going nowhere, this chin will absorb all your power and I'll detonate."

Fury posted the following snap on his Twitter account on Friday, offering a reminder of what he has accomplished in the sport:



As Kugan Cassius of IFL TV noted, we're currently in the middle of an exciting stretch for fans of the sweet science:



The highpoint of Fury's career came when he dethroned heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko in October 2015, beating the Ukrainian on a points decision and winning the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, Lineal and The Ring heavyweight titles.

Fury then spent two-and-a-half years out of action before making his return with wins over Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta this year.

Wilder will represent a big step up in class, as the American has won all 40 of his professional fights, with 39 coming inside the distance. In his previous outing, the Bronze Bomber earned a late stoppage win over Luis Ortiz and before that he demolished Bermane Stiverne inside a round.