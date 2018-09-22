Deontay Wilder Says He's Signed a Contract to Fight Tyson Fury on December 1

Deontay Wilder Says He's Signed a Contract to Fight Tyson Fury on December 1September 22, 2018
WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has confirmed on social media that his next opponent will be Tyson Fury, with the duo set to square off on December 1.
The man known as the Bronze Bomber posted on his Twitter account saying "the contracts are signed, the fight is official" alongside a video (Warning: Contains NSFW language):
Deontay Wilder @BronzeBomber
It just gotten a little bit #WILDER The contracts are signed, the fight is official‼️ #WilderFury @Tyson_Fury Someone’s 0 has got to go #BombZquad @ShowtimeBoxing https://t.co/LqwF1lxCKh
"I've just signed my portion of the contract of the Wilder vs. Fury fight. It is officially on ladies and gentleman, this fight is definitely on," Wilder said, per Sky Sports' Rory O'Callaghan. "I can't wait. It is going to be an exciting fight, an explosive fight, one for the legacy. Definitely one for my legacy."
Wilder added that the official announcement for the bout will likely come later in the week.
According to BBC Sport, the fight will most likely take place in the United States, but the promotional tour will begin in London on October 1.
Fury, a former unified heavyweight champion, has also taken to social media to have his say on the contest.
"I know you have got a big punch, I know you are unbeaten, I know you have got a big mouth, and I know you want to win, but you don't want it like I do," he said, per BBC Sport. "You can't beat me, I will out heart you, I will force my will upon you until you quit and that is a promise. This chin is going nowhere, this chin will absorb all your power and I'll detonate."
Fury posted the following snap on his Twitter account on Friday, offering a reminder of what he has accomplished in the sport:
DON TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury
To be this big & move like me defies all laws of gravity!!! It’s unnatural, you will never see another.! #GYPSYKING. https://t.co/7sZ2Yvm1fu
As Kugan Cassius of IFL TV noted, we're currently in the middle of an exciting stretch for fans of the sweet science:
Kugan Cassius @KuganCassius
Wilder v Fury Joshua v Povetkin Frampton v Warrington Saunders v Andrade Canelo v Golovkin 2 Whyte v Chisora 2 Khan v Brook Usyk v Bellew Davies v Catterall Groves v Smith Fury v Pulev Dave Allen v absolutely anyone We COULD see all this in 3 months 😯
The highpoint of Fury's career came when he dethroned heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko in October 2015, beating the Ukrainian on a points decision and winning the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, Lineal and The Ring heavyweight titles.
Fury then spent two-and-a-half years out of action before making his return with wins over Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta this year.
Wilder will represent a big step up in class, as the American has won all 40 of his professional fights, with 39 coming inside the distance. In his previous outing, the Bronze Bomber earned a late stoppage win over Luis Ortiz and before that he demolished Bermane Stiverne inside a round.
