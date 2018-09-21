Dana White Says Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin Invited to Conor McGregor Fight

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have both been invited to Conor McGregor's fight with Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas on October 6, according to UFC president Dana White.

Per TMZ Sports, White said the two world leaders are "always invited," but he added their attendance is unlikely: "President Trump told me he won't come to the fight because he'd ruin it for us, so he watches on pay-per-view."

White endorsed Trump at the Republican National Convention back in 2016, and he also met with the United States president at the White House last month.

Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Back in 2001, Trump gave the UFC a much-needed boost when he allowed UFC 30 and 31 to be hosted at the then-Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

McGregor's clash with UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov will headline UFC 229 at the T-Mobile Arena.

The controversial Irishman has not fought in the Octagon since November 2016, when he claimed the lightweight title by beating Eddie Alvarez.

In the interim, he has fought and lost against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the boxing ring, and he also attended the 2018 FIFA World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Putin:

McGregor, 30, faces a tough challenge to overcome Nurmagomedov and win his title back.

The Russian's professional MMA record stands at 26-0, and he has won all 10 of his fights in the UFC.