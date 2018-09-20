LeSean McCoy's Ex-GF Delicia Cordon Will Offer $20K Reward If Assailant Arrested

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

Delicia Cordon, who is the ex-girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, believes he was involved in a July home invasion by an unknown assailant that left her injured and is offering a financial reward to anyone helping find the individual responsible.

According to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, Cordon's attorneys said "she will offer a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the intruder at a home owned by McCoy outside of Atlanta, where Cordon was living at the time."

Rodak also noted Cordon plans on holding a news conference Friday explaining her belief McCoy was involved.

"While Mr. McCoy maintains that he has been very forthcoming with his teammates and with his coaches, he has not provided any information whatsoever to the City of Milton Police, or assisted in the criminal investigation in any way, which will be discussed at [Friday's] press conference as well," her attorneys said.



This comes after Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported earlier this month police in Milton, Georgia, have found no incriminating evidence against McCoy in regards to the incident, although the NFL is still reviewing the situation as well.

Rodak reported in August that Cordon filed a civil lawsuit against McCoy and former University of Pittsburgh teammate Tamarcus Porter alleging the running back was financially responsible for her injuries and the stolen jewelry since he owned the house and didn't give her updated security codes.

The suit also said the assailant "indicated [to Cordon] that he knew McCoy."

According to Rodak's most recent report, McCoy's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, calling the complaint "ridiculous."

His attorneys also filed a motion to strike allegations from Cordon that McCoy physically abused his son and dog. McCoy also called statements in an affidavit from Stephanie Maisonet—the mother of his son—supporting claims he was abusive toward the six-year-old "provably false" and "outrageously inaccurate."

McCoy is still playing for the Bills during the investigation and appeared in both games this season.

Head coach Sean McDermott said the plan is for McCoy to still play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.