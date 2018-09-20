Richard Jefferson's Father Killed in Drive-By Shooting at Age 65

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

The father of 17-year NBA veteran Richard Jefferson was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed Richard Jefferson Sr. was shot and killed in Compton, California. He was 65 years old.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Jefferson, who won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2015-16 season, spent last year with the Denver Nuggets.

He is currently an unrestricted free agent.

"I'm a basketball player until I am not a basketball player," Jefferson told the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.



If he isn't signed by the start of the regular season, Jefferson could join the YES Network part-time to broadcast Brooklyn Nets games, per Marchand.