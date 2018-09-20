Richard Jefferson's Father Killed in Drive-By Shooting at Age 65

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 13: Richard Jefferson #22 of the Denver Nuggets during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 13, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.  (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)
Robert Laberge/Getty Images

The father of 17-year NBA veteran Richard Jefferson was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.  

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed Richard Jefferson Sr. was shot and killed in Compton, California. He was 65 years old. 

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. 

Jefferson, who won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2015-16 season, spent last year with the Denver Nuggets. 

He is currently an unrestricted free agent. 

"I'm a basketball player until I am not a basketball player," Jefferson told the New York Post's Andrew Marchand

If he isn't signed by the start of the regular season, Jefferson could join the YES Network part-time to broadcast Brooklyn Nets games, per Marchand. 

