Stormy Daniels Says She 'Was Terrified' by Ben Roethlisberger Outside Hotel Room

Stormy Daniels' new book, Full Disclosure, includes a passage alleging Ben Roethlisberger asked her for a "good night kiss" after President Donald Trump asked the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback to walk her to her hotel room.

According to CNN.com's Sara Sidner, Daniels "says he pushed lightly on her door as they stood outside her hotel room" during the encounter in 2006.

"I was terrified. I am rarely terrified," Daniels wrote.

Daniels added Roethsliberger "stood outside, not leaving" and knocked at her door for several minutes before departing.

Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006, initially disclosed the encounter in a 2011 interview with Bauer Publishing's Jordi Lippe-McGraw that was published in In Touch Weekly earlier this year:



"It was in the downstairs of the hotel I was in and he was hanging out with Ben Roethlisberger. When I got there, he was already with him. He had Keith, his bodyguard, call me and ask me if I was coming. When I got there, I called Keith and he told me where he was sitting and he brought me over. And he was hanging out with Ben for a long time. A couple other people around, nobody famous. Mostly people trying to hang on to them. Ben had just won the Super Bowl that year. Donald excused himself. He had to leave, I don’t remember why, and he made Ben promise to take care of me. I stayed another 15-20 minutes and Ben Roethlisberger actually walked me up to my room that night because Donald told him to. Yeah, he walked me all the way to my hotel room."

In March 2010, Roethlisberger was accused of raping a 20-year-old college student in Georgia. Police declined to pursue criminal charges against the Steelers signal-caller, citing insubstantial evidence.

In 2012, Roethlisberger also settled a civil suit in which a woman accused him of rape during a 2008 stay in Lake Tahoe for a celebrity golf tournament.