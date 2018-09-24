6 Former NBA Lottery Picks Facing Make-or-Break Seasons

1 of 6

Joe Skipper/Associated Press

There was hope that a change of scenery would help jump-start Emmanuel Mudiay's career after two-and-a-half seasons of brutal inefficiency with the Denver Nuggets.

It didn't work. The 2015 No. 7 pick shot 36.8 percent last year with the New York Knicks, and he missed 37 of his 46 three-point attempts and averaged 1.9 turnovers in 22.4 minutes per game.

Of 101 point guards, Mudiay ranked No. 100 in ESPN.com's real plus-minus.

His shot hasn't improved, which limits his scoring ability and potential to work off the ball. That means he needs it in his hands. But through three seasons, he hasn't proved worthy of dominating decision-making responsibilities.

With Frank Ntilikina capable of moving to shooting guard, minutes will be available for Mudiay. But if he can't add value to a backcourt that features Ntilikina and Trey Burke, it's tough to imagine a team would give Mudiay another chance.