Top Basketball Shoes out NowSeptember 20, 2018
Top Basketball Shoes out Now
Nike
B/R Kicks wants to hold you down with the best basketball shoes currently on the market! A chance to cop the highly anticipated Nike LeBron 16 in its newest "Fresh Bred" colorway, as well as other top shoes such as the Nike Zoom KD 11, and Adidas Harden Vol.2.
Scroll down and take a look at whats hot now.
Nike Kyrie 4
Nike
Price: $120
Nike LeBron 16
Nike
Price: $185
Adidas Harden Vol. 2
Adidas
Price: $99.99
Nike PG 2.5
Nike
Price: $110
Nike Zoom KD11
Nike
Price: $150
Under Armour Curry 5
Under Armour
Price: $130
Under Armour Curry 3ZERO II
Under Armour
Price: $100
Adidas Dame 4
Adidas
Price: $115
Nike Kobe A.D. NXT 360
Nike
Price: $200
Adidas Crazy Explosive PK
Adidas
Price: $79.99