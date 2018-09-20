Russia Reinstated by WADA After 3-Year Suspension Despite Protests

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

The World Anti-Doping Agency reinstated Russia on Thursday even though the country didn't meet all of the conditions in its nearly three-year suspension related to widespread state-sponsored use of performance-enhancing drugs by its athletes.

Russia didn't publicly acknowledge its role in the scheme and has yet to provide WADA with access to evidence of the program stored in a Moscow laboratory, but the 12-member executive committee voted to end the ban anyway, according to the Associated Press.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency was suspended by WADA in November 2015 after an investigation into the country's use of PEDs when it served as host of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

After an extended stalemate, with Russia unwilling to meet those final conditions, the nation was reinstated despite opposition from inside and outside WADA, the AP reported.

WADA president Craig Reedie said there's a "clear timeline" for Russia to provide samples from the Moscow lab and noted the decision to reinstate the country is "subject to strict conditions."

Although Russia was allowed to compete in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil, the nation was banned from the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea by the International Olympic Committee after an investigation.

Russian athletes who passed drug tests were allowed to take part in the Games, but they were described as Olympic Athletes from Russia. The men's hockey team won the gold medal, arguably the top prize in the global event.

The IOC lifted its ban of the country following the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.