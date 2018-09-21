ESPN College Gameday 2018: Week 4 Location Hosts, TV Schedule and Predictions

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

ESPN College GameDay next lands at Autzen Stadium for a massive Pac-12 showdown between the No. 7 Stanford Cardinal and No. 20 Oregon Ducks.

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and Co. soaked up a 40-28 Ohio State win over TCU the week prior, and fun as it was to see two unacquainted teams go at it, there's nothing quite like a conference battle with major season-long implications at stake.

Saturday night, these consequences impacting the rest of the collegiate landscape unfurl between an Oregon team needing to establish itself while under pressure and a Stanford team that has consistently beaten the Ducks when it matters.

With droves of potential future NFL talent taking the field and many levels set to receive a resounding answer, the bright lights of prime time picked the perfect game to feature.

College GameDay Week 4 Info

Date: Saturday, September 22

Time (ET): 9 a.m. to noon; game is at 8 p.m.

Location: Autzen Stadium

Watch: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Preview

The world still needs to see the Ducks prove themselves.

It's not an unfair statement considering the Ducks have blown past a schedule that reads Bowling Green, Portland State and San Jose State to the tune of 58-24, 62-14 and 35-22 results, respectively.

Which isn't to say the Ducks haven't been impressive. Justin Herbert is matching the hype regardless of competition, throwing for 840 yards with 12 touchdowns against six interceptions. The ground game has a committee approach humming with the top three rushers averaging at least 4.8 yards per carry.

But it all comes back to this being the biggest test Herbert and the Ducks might see all season:

It's a detail Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal is well aware of entering Saturday night.

"I think you acknowledge it as one of the reasons you come to Oregon," Cristobal said, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com). "To be on the biggest stage, on the national spotlight. Recognize the ultimate honor, but at the same it is still about playing the game. All the outside elements don't have anything to do with the result of the game or the results of our process."

But here is where things get really interesting: Stanford hasn't exactly proved itself either.

Taking down then-No. 17 USC 17-3 looked like a big step in the right direction for a Cardinal program, a statement game meant to catapult them into the title conversation ahead of the clash with the Ducks.

Instead, the Trojans turned around and lost to Texas 37-14.

Still, Stanford can only control what it can control. Star running back Bryce Love has 226 yards and two touchdowns on a 7.8 per-carry average over only two games after sitting out a 30-10 blowout of UC Davis. He's good to go against Oregon:

Call it a perfect test for a Heisman runner-up, as Oregon boasts a top-10 rushing defense thanks to players like senior linebacker Jalen Jelks.

Given the gut-check nature of the game and a war between opposing strengths, it makes sense oddsmakers only see this as a 2.5-point spread favoring the Cardinal, according to OddsShark.

Prediction

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Good as some of the individuals on the Ducks defense may be, we're hardly a year removed from Love ripping off 147 yards and two touchdowns on only 17 carries as Stanford cruised over Oregon, 49-7.

Herbert's arrival changes the long-term outlook between the two sides, but it's hard to imagine his first trial by fire goes smoothly.

This has the feel of a game where the Cardinal can use Love to grind the clock and control the tempo, forcing an unproven team into a tough spot early in the season.

Look for Love to have a massive game while Herbert experiences growing pains and his defense gets gassed. For now, Stanford seems to have a firm handle on the edge in this series and will use it to command the national conversation out of the Pac-12.

Prediction: Stanford 24, Oregon 17