UFC Fight Night 137 Predictions: Main Card Staff Picks

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The UFC returns to Sao Paolo, Brazil, this Saturday for UFC Fight Night 137.

It's a small wonder that the UFC could limp into town at all. Several fights were changed or canceled thanks to the injury bug, including the original main event featuring light heavyweight contenders Glover Teixeira and Jimi Manuwa.

The new headliner has fewer immediate stakes but is still interesting enough, pitting former Alabama linebacker and fast-rising knockout artist Eryk Anders and super-aggressive Brazilian Thiago Santos.

There are five fights on the main card, which airs Saturday on Fox Sports 1. As usual, the B/R picks team of Matthew Ryder, Nathan McCarter, Steven Rondina and Scott Harris is here to break it all down and offer predictions.

Let's get it on.