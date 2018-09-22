Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 6 EPL Predictions

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Just two perfect record remain in the 2018-19 Premier League, with Chelsea and Liverpool both seeking to extend their winning runs in Week 6 of the campaign.

On Saturday the Reds are back at Anfield following their memorable 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, although this showdown with struggling Southampton may be a much lower key occasion.

Chelsea, who lead the way in the Premier League on goal difference, will be in action on Sunday against West Ham United, who picked up their first points of the campaign at Everton last week. Still, with Eden Hazard in red-hot form at the moment, Maurizio Sarri's men will be confident of continuing their excellent beginning to 2018-19.

Here are the fixtures for Week 6 and a prediction for each clash, as well as the necessary broadcast information for the games.

Week 6 Fixtures - Prediction

Saturday, September 22

*Fulham vs. Watford - 1-1

Burnley vs. Bournemouth - 1-1

Cardiff vs. Manchester City - 0-3

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle - 1-0

Leicester vs. Huddersfield - 2-1

Liverpool vs. Southampton - 4-1

Manchester United vs. Wolves - 2-1

**Brighton vs. Tottenham Hotspur - 1-2

Sunday, September 23

*West Ham vs. Chelsea - 0-2

*Arsenal vs. Everton - 3-1

All matches can be viewed on NBC Sports and the NBC Sports App in the United States.

*Matches available on Sky Sports Football and Sky Go in the United Kingdom.

**Match available on BT Sport and the BT Sport website in the United Kingdom.

Manchester United vs. Wolves

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Following on from their 3-0 loss to Tottenham at Old Trafford, Manchester United return to their own stadium following three away wins in succession and with talk of a crisis averted for now.

The Red Devils battled past Burnley and Watford on the road in their last two Premier League games. While the performances weren't totally convincing from the team in these matches, the wins have forged a sense of unity between manager Jose Mourinho, his players and the fans again.

Encouragingly in the win over Young Boys on Wednesday, there were some bright individual performances too, most notably from Paul Pogba, who grabbed a brace.

Daniel Harris of the Guardian said he wants to see these sorts of standards more frequently from the Frenchman:

Wolves have shown that they are going to be a tough opponent this season, though, having adapted brilliantly back into Premier League life. They beat Burnley 1-0 last weekend and it's clear they have the class to cause problems for the majority of teams at this level.

United will need to be wary of the quality of players like Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho in central midfield; those two up against Pogba and Fred should make for a fascinating battle. However, based on their recent resurgence, the home side should be too strong in what promises to be a captivating game.

Prediction: United 2-1 Wolves

West Ham vs. Chelsea

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

West Ham supporters would've been feeling relieved on Sunday night, as they saw their team get off the mark in the 2018-19 Premier League at the fifth attempt, beating Everton 3-1. Now there will be renewed confidence against Chelsea.

In another boost for the Hammers, despite limping out of that contest on Merseyside it appears star man Marko Arnautovic will be fit for this one. He's been outstanding in the Premier League so far this year:

Chelsea are looking formidable, as their 4-1 win over Cardiff City a week ago put them top of the pile in the top flight.

While there were some concerns a summer of major transition would've prompted a sluggish start to the season, Sarri has got his ideas across quickly and the team seems to be enjoying his possession-based style of football. Hazard, in particular, is thriving in the front line.

The Belgian scored a hat-trick to down Cardiff last week and Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws broke down his impressive start to the campaign:

This will be a big test for Chelsea against their capital rivals, who will be backed by a fanatical support at the London Stadium. However, the Blues have enough quality to control the tempo of the game and the incision up top to take the points in this encounter.

Prediction: West Ham 0-2 Chelsea