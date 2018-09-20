Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin: Odds, Time, Date, Live Stream and TV Info

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (21-0, 20 KOs) returns to the ring on Saturday, defending his titles against Alexander Povetkin (34-1, 24 KOs) at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world titles. Povetkin is the WBA mandatory challenger but can snag four belts if he pulls off a massive upset.

Joshua went the distance for the first time as a pro his last time out, scoring a unanimous-decision win over Joseph Parker in March. Though it was a wide decision on the cards, Joshua did look uncomfortable with Parker's movement at times.

Joshua will be looking for a statement win in this bout and should be eager to pounce on Povetkin. The challenger has to be ready right from the get-go.

Here's how to watch the fight.

Joshua vs. Povetkin Fight Info

When: Saturday, Sept. 22 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Wembley Stadium, London

TV: Sky Box Office (UK pay-per-view)

Live Stream: Sky Box Office (UK pay-per-view), DAZN (U.S., subscription)

Odds: Joshua -1100 (bet $1,100 to win $100), Povetkin +650 (bet $100 to win $650)

Odds are courtesy of OddsShark.com, updated as of Sept. 20 at 7 a.m. ET.

Joshua quickly rose to fame on the strength of his fearsome power. He tore through opponents like tissue paper, ending many of his bouts within three or four rounds.

He finally became a true superstar with a dramatic TKO win over longtime-champion Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017, snagging three world titles and setting himself up as the man to beat in the heavyweight ranks.

Since that win, the 28-year old Joshua hasn't seemed quite as indestructible. It took until the 10th round for him to finally dispatch a game Carlos Takam in his first post-Klitschko bout.

Against Parker, Joshua couldn't find the finishing punch as he struggled to get into a rhythm, though his power and potential kept Parker from mounting any semblance of an attack.

It's in Joshua's best interest to come out firing in this fight. A decisive knockout win will burnish his credentials as one of the most fearsome punchers on the planet.

With the boxing world clamoring for Joshua to take on either Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury, the Watford man will want to not only whet fans' appetite for a potential clash, but to make sure they aren't left with a sour taste on Saturday night following an uninspiring title defense.

As it happens, Joshua doesn't plan to keep the fight going all night.

"Hopefully take him down in Round 8," he said, per ESPN.com's Dan Rafael. It's a sensible prediction as far as these things go.

Povetkin is a tough opponent with just one loss in his career, to Klitschko in 2013. The 39-year-old Russian may be up there in years, but he's a careful, crafty fighter and knows all the veteran tricks. He still has some power too, as he knocked out David Price in March to earn his title shot.

"I think right now I'm in one of the best shapes of my career. Although I'm 39 right now, I feel like I'm 25," he told Rafael, through an interpreter.

Twenty-five happens to be three years younger than Joshua. It's nice to think he feels younger and sprier than his opponents, but few 28-year-olds are built like this:

Joshua's superhero physique is just part of what makes him such a great boxer and a big draw for the crowds. Povetkin will have his hands full if Joshua decides to come directly at him in this bout.

The calls for Joshua to take on the other stars in the division will only grow louder if he pulls off the expected Saturday, but they may not speed up the process.

Joshua already has another Wembley date booked for April 2019, and there are talks of a possible bout between Wilder and Fury at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in December, per Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times. If a fight does get made around that time, the winner will want more time to prepare for a clash with Joshua.



Barring anything extraordinary, Joshua will hopefully be facing one of those two guys within a year or so. Wilder, he of the thermonuclear right hand, holds the WBC world title, the only one missing from Joshua's collection. The eccentric, notorious Fury is a former world titleholder and a fellow Brit. A fight with Joshua would be an easy sell.

There's still plenty to be worked out, but it's getting easier to see how it might all fall into place.