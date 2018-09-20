FedEx Cup Standings 2018: Latest Rankings Before Tour Championship

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Based off what we've seen from the first three tournaments of the FedEx Cup, the competition is Bryson DeChambeau's to lose at the Tour Championship.

DeChambeau enters the final tournament of the PGA Tour season on top of the FedEx Cup standings, which have been reset ahead of the competition at East Lake Golf Club.

The points reconfiguration was put in place in order to give more than one golfer the opportunity to win the FedEx Cup at the Tour Championship.

Technically speaking, all 30 golfers entered in the tournament could win the FedEx Cup, but the golfers at the top of the standings contain the best odds of winning the prize.

FedEx Cup Standings

1. Bryson DeChambeau (2,000 points)

2. Justin Rose (1,800 points)

3. Tony Finau (1,520 points)

4. Dustin Johnson (1,296 points)

5. Justin Thomas (1,280 points)

6. Keegan Bradley (1,120 points)

7. Brooks Koepka (960 points)

8. Bubba Watson (800 points)

9. Billy Horschel (640 points)

10. Cameron Smith (480 points)

11. Webb Simpson (384 points)

12. Jason Day (368 points)

13. Francesco Molinari (352 points)

14. Phil Mickelson (336 points)

15. Patrick Reed (314 points)

16. Patrick Cantlay (293 points)

17. Rory McIlroy (272 points)

18. Xander Schauffele (251 points)

19. Tommy Fleetwood (231 points)

20. Tiger Woods (219 points)

21. Aaron Wise (206 points)

22. Kevin Na (194 points)

23. Rickie Fowler (182 points)

24. Jon Rahm (170 points)

25. Kyle Stanley (161 points)

26. Paul Casey (151 points)

27. Hideki Matsuyama (141 points)

28. Gary Woodland (133 points)

29. Marc Leishman (124 points)

30. Patton Kizzire (115 points)

Can DeChambeau Finish Off Impressive Run With FedEx Cup Title?

DeChambeau is one of the hottest golfers on the planet, and he couldn't have asked for a better time to hit the form of his career.

The 24-year-old American opened the FedEx Cup with victories at the Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championshi, and he followed the pair of victories up with a tie for 19th at the BMW Championship two weeks ago.

DeChambeau's success wasn't foreseen by many, as he experienced an up-and-down season with four top-five finishes and a quartet of disappointing showings at the major tournaments.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The member of the United States Ryder Cup team is one of the favorites to capture the FedEx Cup partly because he hasn't shot above 70 in his last 12 rounds.

Even if he doesn't win at East Lake, consistency will be key for DeChambeau in order to stay above Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.

The winner of the Tour Championship receives 2,000 FedEx Cup points, while second place takes 1,200 points.

The point allocation drops with every place, and if DeChambeau finishes outside of the top 10, he's almost guaranteed to lose his top spot in the standings.

Given his recent form, it's hard to see the FedEx Cup leader finish beneath 10th place, which means he should put himself in the best position possible to make a run at the title Sunday afternoon.

How Much Can Tiger Woods Gain From Tour Championship?

Tiger Woods is a long shot to win the FedEx Cup, but there's plenty for him to gain at East Lake.

Woods, who is 20th in the FedEx Cup standings, is using the Tour Championship as his final tune-up before heading to France for the Ryder Cup.

Woods' play from the BMW Championship suggests he'll be near the top 10 for most of the tournament, as he shot 66 or lower in three of his four rounds.

In fact, the worst round carded by the 42-year-old during the FedEx Cup was a 72 in the first round of the Dell Technologies Championship.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

If Woods stays in the 60s for all four rounds, he'll set himself up for a surge up the rankings that comes with an increase in overall prize money.

As important as the tournament is for FedEx Cup purposes, there will be plenty of eyes on Woods, and a few other golfers, to see how well they play with the Ryder Cup one week away.

If he works on the intricacies of his game throughout the week and produces a strong showing at East Lake, the Tiger hype train will roll into Paris with a full head of steam ahead of an emotionally intense weekend at the Ryder Cup.

