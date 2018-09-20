Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Jackson Engage in Instagram Beef

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Former NBA swingman Stephen Jackson and Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Andrew Wiggins traded virtual barbs on Instagram Wednesday night.

Jackson initiated the beef when he posted a video (warning: contains profanity) telling Wiggins how he should have responded after his brother, Nick, published a since-deleted tweet that said "Hallelujah" once he saw Jimmy Butler had requested a trade.

Wiggins issued a reply on his Instagram story and referred to Jackson as a "bum ass."

"I hope you have a good year," Jackson said in a follow-up video posted to his Instagram. "I hope somewhere you can find some heart and find some passion for the game and have a good year. I really wish you the best.

"Old? I'm 40. Thank God, I'm happy to see 40. Bum? I ain't never been that. You know that. I'm from the old school, bruh. I'm cut under the old law. Respect it or check it. ... Say man, make sure your energy is straight when you see me, bruh. I'm pretty sure you know who I am."

Nick Wiggins then reinserted himself into the drama in Jackson's Instagram comments (warning: contains profanity):

Butler appeared to have some fun at Nick's expense earlier in the day when he said, "Hallelujah...keep that same energy" during a workout video posted on Instagram.

The Timberwolves are scheduled to hold their annual media day Monday. At this rate, we can only hope both Butler and Wiggins are in attendance.