Yankees Top Prospect Justus Sheffield Makes MLB Debut vs. Red Sox

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Justus Sheffield #61 of the New York Yankees in his MLB debut celebrates after getting Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox to ground into a double play to end the game in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on September 19, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 10-1. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Yankees pitching prospect Justus Sheffield made his major league debut in the ninth inning of Wednesday night's 10-1 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Sheffield—who is the top prospect in the Yankees' system and 27th-ranked prospect in baseball, per MLB.comwas officially called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old took the mound at Yankee Stadium with the Bronx Bombers fully in control, and he pitched a scoreless ninth despite encountering quite a bit of danger.

After surrendering a single to Brock Holt and an infield single to Eduardo Nunez, Sheffield walked Jackie Bradley Jr. to load the bases with one out.

American League MVP favorite Mookie Betts then stepped to the plate, but Sheffield worked his way out of the jam by inducing a game-ending double play to shortstop Didi Gregorius.

That successful outing bookended a dominant performance by starter Luis Severino—who picked up his 18th win of the season by scattering six hits and striking out six over seven innings.

The Yankees will aim for a three-game sweep of the Red Sox when Masahiro Tanaka squares off against Eduardo Rodriguez on Thursday night.

     

Odds via OddsShark.

