AFL Preliminary Finals 2018 Betting Preview: Odds, Game Trends, Analysis

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

History will be made this weekend when four clubs aim to win their way through to the 2018 AFL Grand Final.



First up, the Richmond Tigers aim to reach their second decider in as many years when they host the Collingwood Magpies, at the MCG, in front of what is expected to be a record modern-day Preliminary Final crowd.



It will be the first time that the neighbouring suburbs have met in a final since the 1980 Grand Final, anticipation is at a fever pitch and all tickets have been sold for the blockbuster Grand Final Qualifier between two of the league's biggest clubs.



Having won their last four against the Magpies, including two this year, it will be the Tigers who head in as red-hot betting favourites at $1.37 AUD, while Collingwood are out at $3.10 according to AustralianGambling to reach their first Grand Final since 2011.



Much of the media's attention has focused on Dustin Martin this week, and while the reigning Brownlow Medallist has been diagnosed with a 'significant corkie' and 'bleeding down to the knee', the durable midfielder, who has missed just three games through injury in his illustrious 200-game career, is expected to play.



Levi Greenwood may get the task of stopping 'Dusty' while Brayden Maynard, who's coming off a great game on Toby Greene in their win over the Giants last week, may also put his hand up.



Collingwood pushed Richmond all the way back in Round 19, trailing by just four points at the last break, but the Tigers booted the first five goals of the last term to put the game to bed.



The following day the Melbourne Demons are slight outsiders to qualify for their first Grand Final since 2000 when they head west to take on the West Coast Eagles.



The Demons have been the fairytale story of this finals series and they head to the opposite side of the country with plenty of support from not only their own fans, but also neutral supporters.



West Coast are $1.80 on the odds to win their 11th game from 14 starts at home this year but with one of those three losses coming in this fixture, just four weeks ago, the Demons will have plenty of confidence heading into this one.



Simon Goodwin's charges are $2.05 to replicate that win from Round 22, but the Eagles forward line will look a lot different than it did that day, when Josh Kennedy didn't play and Jack Darling went down with a concussion at the 10-minute mark of the first quarter.



There has been a lot of speculation about the umpiring and how lopsided the free kick count has been in favour of the home team at Perth's brand-new Stadium, so it will be interesting to see how that affects the men in charge.



The midfield battle will also be an intriguing one in this one with Eagles tagger Mark Hutchings likely to line up on Clayton Oliver, who has been a key to Melbourne's finals run.