Browns' Jarvis Landry Ruled Out After Suffering Concussion vs. Ravens

September 29, 2019

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs with the ball after a catch against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry suffered a concussion and was ruled out of Sunday's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.  

Jake Trotter of ESPN shared word of Landry's status. The wide receiver had eight catches for 167 yards before exiting. 

While the 26-year-old has dealt with a variety of ailments throughout his career, none of them have prevented him from missing games.

Landry played in all 64 games during his four years with the Miami Dolphins, earning three Pro Bowl selections while becoming one of the top possession receivers in the NFL. He averaged 100 catches and over 1,000 yards per season in this stretch.

He followed that up by playing every game for the Browns in 2018, finishing the year with 81 catches for 976 yards and four touchdowns. Although consistency was a bit of an issue, he still did enough to earn his fourth straight Pro Bowl selection.

Of course, Landry has been the No. 1 option for most of his career, but now he gets to share the field with former LSU teammate Odell Beckham Jr. The good news is he can now face less attention from defenses while remaining a reliable weapon for the Browns.

The latest injury could be a setback for Cleveland, though, which lacks proven players on the depth chart. Damion Ratley could get more playing time until Landry is back to 100 percent.

