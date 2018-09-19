Deshaun Watson 'Not Worried' About Racist Facebook Post by Texas Superintendent

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson isn't paying any attention to racist comments made regarding his performance by a school superintendent in East Texas.

"That's on him," Watson said Wednesday, per ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop. "May peace be with him. I worry about me, so I'm not worried about what he has to say."

Watson finished 22-of-32 for 310 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 20-17 defeat to the Tennessee Titans.

Some were critical of how Watson handled the final play. The Texans had the ball on their own 48-yard line with 17 seconds remaining, and Watson held onto the ball for so long that Houston didn't have enough time after DeAndre Hopkins' 31-yard reception to set up a potential game-tying field goal.

After the game, the superintendent of the Onalaska Independent School District, Lynn Redden, expressed his frustration with the end of the game.

"That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I've seen in the NFL," Redden wrote in a since-deleted Facebook comment, per the Houston Chronicle's Julian Gill. "When you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback."

Redden spoke to Gill to say he "totally regret[s]" the Facebook comment but added black quarterbacks "have had limited success" in the NFL.

While Watson was more diplomatic with his response to Redden's remarks, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien condemned the sentiment expressed online.

"I really don't want to waste a lot of time responding to outdated, inaccurate, ignorant, idiotic statements," he said, per Barshop. "I'll just let Deshaun's proven success on the field, his character off the field, speak for itself. He's one of the greatest guys I've ever coached. He represents everything that's right about football, about life."