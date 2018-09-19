WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from September 19

1 of 3

The team of fan favorites Deonna Purrazzo and Dakota Kai teamed up Wednesday night to battle the untested tandem of Lacey Evans and Aliyah in the opening bout of this week's WWE Network presentation.

Purrazzo and Kai frustrated the heels early but Evans and Aliyah seized control, isolating the former from her partner.

Evans and Aliyah worked over the left arm of her opponent. They frustrated Kai, taunting her and drawing her into the ring, which allowed the heels to pull Purrazzo back to their half of the ring.

The NXT newcomer finally made the hot tag and Kai exploded into the ring, taking the fight to Aliyah with her quick-strike offense. Evans made a blind tag and broke up a rollup attempt with her Women's Right finisher for the win.

Result

Evans and Aliyah defeated Purrazzo and Kai

Grade

B

Analysis

This was a solid tag team match with a great finish. The question is whether it leads to anything between the two teams or if it was a one-off for the sake of having a match.

Purrazzo did not get the chance to do much here, unfortunately, but the heels gelled well as a team and Kai was on fire late before the falling prey to that wicked right from Evans.

A fun bout that may, or may not, mean anything in the long run.